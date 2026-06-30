Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Enhances Guest Rewards with Cinnamon DISCOVERY Island Rewards Across Sri Lanka Resorts

Cinnamon Bentota Beach - Signature Selection

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts continues to elevate the guest experience through Cinnamon DISCOVERY, its loyalty programme powered by GHA DISCOVERY, with Cinnamon DISCOVERY Island Rewards live across the brand’s nine Sri Lanka resorts. The initiative gives members Double DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) on stays at seven resorts and 2X DISCOVERY Dollars at two – Cinnamon Wild Yala and Cinnamon Lodge Habarana – alongside a resort-specific mobile-booking bonus, for stays booked and completed through 31 October 2026.As the first and only Sri Lankan hospitality brand to be part of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts connects guests to a global network of more than 850 hotels across 50 independent brands in 100 countries, while offering experiences that are uniquely Sri Lankan.Through Cinnamon DISCOVERY Island Rewards, each of the nine resorts pairs its doubled D$ earning with a mobile-exclusive booking bonus. Members booking via mobile receive complimentary Sundown cocktails for two at Cinnamon Bey Beruwala, Cinnamon Citadel Kandy, Cinnamon Wild Yala, Cinnamon Lodge Habarana, Habarana Village by Cinnamon, Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon and Kandy Myst by Cinnamon; 20% off Spa treatments at Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection; and both complimentary Sundown cocktails for two and 15% off Spa treatments at Trinco Blu by Cinnamon. These local privileges sit alongside GHA DISCOVERY’s global benefits, allowing members to earn and redeem D$ not only across Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, but throughout GHA’s international portfolio.Beyond Island Rewards, members continue to enjoy the full suite of GHA DISCOVERY benefits : Member Rates offering savings of up to 10% on room rates when booking direct; DISCOVERY Dollars earned at 4% to 7% of eligible spend depending on membership tier; flexible redemption across stays, dining, Spa treatments and Experiences; and Local Offers and recognition across GHA’s global portfolio, with or without a stay.Through Cinnamon DISCOVERY, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts continues to strengthen the guest experience by offering greater flexibility, rewarding stays and access to a wider network of travel benefits, while remaining rooted in the warmth of Sri Lankan hospitality.

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