Passing the torch: Army Reserve leader addresses scholarship awardees

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – “It’s a profound honor to be among fellow officers, veterans, family, and friends,” said Col. John Wildermann, congressional legislative liaison for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, during the Military Officers Association of America’s Lakes and Pines Chapter scholarship award luncheon here June 13.

“These MOAA members did not bring you here to simply hand you a financial award,” Wildermann said to the scholarship awardees. “It is physically passing you the torch and entrusting in you to carry on the values of our profession.”

MOAA was founded in 1929 as The Retired Officers Association. Its conception was to provide advice, assistance and fraternal support to military officers, which continues to this day.

“‘Never Stop Serving’ is the simple yet demanding motto of MOAA,” Wildermann shared. “It’s about continuing to take care of our people, and MOAA champions this advocacy every day.”

MOAA advocates with Congress, the Pentagon, the VA, the Department of Homeland Security, and other departments to preserve and protect earned benefits for uniformed services, veterans, their families, and surviving spouses through advocacy, leadership, education, and service.

“Cadets, as each of you embark on a highly distinct and prestigious path, you are united by a common thread,” Wildermann said. “Stay hungry for knowledge, be humble in your success, take care of the people to your left and right, and fight for those who cannot fight for themselves – just as MOAA fights for and advocates for our service members and veterans.”

The MOAA Scholarship Fund was established in 1948 to provide educational assistance benefits to children of military families. It is funded by donations from MOAA members, Councils and Chapters, corporations, and others with a desire to help military families.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve my community,” said scholarship recipient Cadet Sarafina Cavagnaro. “I aim to continue my service as I attend college.”

“I’ve been able to grow as a person and want to continue to mentor new cadets,” shared scholarship recipient Cadet Dominick Carothers.

“I’m really appreciative to receive the MOAA scholarship and continue my education.” Shared scholarship recipient Cadet Mia Caruso.