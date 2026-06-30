South Dakota Attorney General Jackley Urges Consumers to Watch For Storm Weather Repair Scams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – In the aftermath of last week’s storms in the Platte area and Monday’s severe weather that damaged property in Highmore and elsewhere, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley once again cautions consumers to be careful of transient vendors offering to do storm repairs.

“Scammers prey on the emotions of those homeowners who are dealing with storm damage to their homes and properties,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Property owners should be careful in hiring for storm repair damages and not rush into quick agreements.”

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division recommends citizens:

GET a price quote in writing with the name of the business and contact information listed.

ASK to see their sales tax license to ensure they can do business in South Dakota.

COMPARE prices of local businesses to make sure you make the best decision.

AVOID paying the full amount prior to the completion of the job.

CHECK to make sure all suppliers have been paid before making the final payment – you don’t want liens placed on your property for unpaid supplies.

DON’T be rushed into making a quick decision on hiring a vendor. Check first with other companies.

NEVER provide personal or financial information to anyone pretending to be a business.

Consumers who have questions or who believe they may have been a victim of any type of scam should contact the Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or at https://consumer.sd.gov/.

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