Move and Care Strengthens Its Austin Crew to Handle Downtown High-Rise, South Congress, and Suburban Moves

Move and Care Austin

Move and Care adds trained crew, trucks, and equipment in Austin to serve high-rise, historic, and suburban moves across the metro with the same standard.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Move and Care has expanded its Austin operations with additional trained crew members, equipment, and route capacity to serve the growing demand for residential and commercial relocations across the metro. The expansion covers downtown high-rise buildings, historic neighborhoods like South Congress and Travis Heights, and the fast-growing suburbs of Cedar Park, Round Rock, Pflugerville, Leander, and Buda.Austin has been one of the most active relocation markets in the country for several years. New residents continue to arrive from California, the Northeast, and other parts of Texas, while existing residents move within the metro as families grow, neighborhoods change, and downtown towers fill with new tenants. Each of those move types comes with its own challenges, and Move and Care has scaled its Austin team to handle them without the rushed, generic service that has become common in high-demand cities.Downtown high-rise moves are among the most technical jobs the company handles. Loading docks have limited hours, freight elevators require reservations, certificates of insurance must be filed in advance, and floor protection is mandatory in most buildings. The expanded Austin crew now includes movers trained specifically for tower buildings along Rainey Street, the 2nd Street District, the Domain, and the high-rise corridor near Lady Bird Lake. The team coordinates directly with building management so move-in day runs on schedule.South Congress, Travis Heights, Hyde Park, Clarksville, and other historic Austin neighborhoods bring a different set of challenges. Narrow driveways, mature trees, tight staircases, and original hardwoods all require slower, more careful handling. Move and Care assigns crews who know these streets and arrive with the floor runners, door jambs, banister wraps, and shuttle vehicles needed to protect both the home and the belongings inside it. For anyone looking for local movers in Austin , who understand these older blocks, the expanded team is built around that work.Suburban demand has grown just as quickly. Families relocating to Cedar Park, Round Rock, Pflugerville, Leander, Manor, Kyle, and Buda often move from smaller apartments into full single-family homes, which means larger inventories, more boxes, and longer drive times. The expanded Austin fleet includes additional trucks sized for full-home loads, plus crews experienced with garage organization, appliance disconnects, and storage transfers for clients still finalizing closing dates.The company has also added dedicated capacity for office and commercial moves across central Austin and the tech corridor along MoPac and 183. Small office relocations, coworking transitions, and medical or dental office moves are now scheduled separately from residential routes so business clients are not competing with weekend home moves for crew availability.What has not changed is the standard. Every job, from a one-bedroom apartment near Zilker to a four-bedroom home in Steiner Ranch, runs through the same process: an itemized written estimate before the truck arrives, a uniformed crew with company-marked vehicles, full pad-wrapping of furniture, disassembly and reassembly of beds and large pieces, and a final walkthrough before the crew leaves. There is no day-of price increase and no vague hourly window that stretches into the evening.Customers booking with the expanded team can request packing services, short and long-term storage, and certified moves to and from anywhere in Texas. The Austin office handles same-week scheduling for most residential jobs and offers weekend availability for high-rise buildings that restrict weekday move hours. Anyone planning a relocation can request a quote and view full service details directly from the Austin moving company Move and Care continues to invest in the Texas market because the work earns referrals. Repeat business and word-of-mouth from clients in Westlake, Mueller, East Austin, and the suburbs have driven the company's growth in the metro, and the latest expansion is a direct response to that demand. Homeowners, renters, and businesses searching for Austin movers who show up on time, charge what they quoted, and treat a move with the care it deserves now have more availability across the entire metro.

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