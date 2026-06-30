Sport Resource Group Indoor Soccer Court Walls SRG Indoor Soccer Field: You Define the Size

Sport Resource Group has published a free comparison guide to help U.S. facility operators select the right indoor soccer boards for their programs.

Facility operators were being asked to make material decisions without a clear framework for comparing their options. We want buyers to have what they need, not just a one-size-fits-all approach.” — Chris Guertin, President of Sport Resource Group

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sport Resource Group, a family-owned manufacturer of commercial sports containment systems based in Edina, Minnesota, has published a detailed comparison guide on indoor soccer boards, now available at their website. The guide walks facility operators through a side-by-side evaluation of HDPE roto-molded board systems and aluminum-framed panel systems, covering safety, maintenance, portability, anchoring, and total cost of ownership in a format built for school athletic directors, parks and recreation managers, club operators, and multi-sport facility teams. This gives decision makers the details they need to plan an indoor soccer field that maximizes its benefits while staying mindful of available space and budget constraints.A Gap in How Indoor Soccer Boards Are SoldIndoor soccer facilities across the United States - from school gymnasiums and community recreation centers to dedicated soccer complexes and YMCA programs - increasingly face the same purchasing decision: which board material fits the space, the budget, and the staff's capacity to maintain it over time? Most of the information buyers encounter comes from vendor sales materials rather than a disclosed, side-by-side comparison.Sport Resource Group's new indoor soccer guide addresses that gap directly. The company disclosed upfront that SRG manufactures ProWall, its own roto-molded polyethylene soccer field boards, while providing buyers with a decision framework applicable to any vendor's product. The guide includes a buyer comparison table covering seven factors, a scored decision scorecard with weighted criteria, and two ready-to-use example build configurations.What Facility Operators Will Find in the GuideThe comparison evaluates aluminum-framed panel systems against roto-molded polyethylene systems across impact behavior, corrosion and rust risk, maintenance requirements, portability and reconfiguration, anchoring options, spectator sightlines, and total cost of ownership. The guide finds that roto-molded systems typically hold an advantage in low maintenance, corrosion resistance, and portability, while aluminum-framed systems are better suited to permanent installations where premium sightlines and glass-panel sections are the priority.A dedicated section covers indoor soccer board height guidance. For most U.S. programs, a 42-inch baseboard paired with upper containment netting is a common safety-focused setup that reaches approximately 10 feet of total containment height. SRG's ProWall panels stand 42 inches high and pair with either mesh netting or acrylic upper panels. System pricing starts at approximately $90 per linear foot for standard white panels and $110 per linear foot for custom colors, with upper containment netting adding approximately $20 per linear foot.The guide also clarifies the distinction between indoor soccer played with perimeter boards and futsal, which is typically played without walls on a hard surface. For facility operators weighing a futsal court design against a walled indoor soccer format, the guide provides a direct comparison of game rules, safety considerations, and containment costs to help match sport format to facility type. The full guide is available on their website.SRG's Position to Serve U.S. Soccer at Every Level"Facility operators were being asked to make material decisions without a clear framework for comparing their options," said Chris Guertin, President of Sport Resource Group. "We want buyers to have what they need, not just a one-size-fits-all approach."Sport Resource Group's product line spans indoor soccer boards, futsal court systems, hockey dasher boards, box lacrosse boards, gaga ball pits, and portable boundary systems - a range that positions the company to serve programs from youth recreational leagues and K-12 schools to college recreation departments and professional sports organizations. All products are manufactured in the United States and ship throughout the country as well as to Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.Public agencies, school districts, and qualifying nonprofits can purchase ProWall systems through SRG's Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract (#081425-SRG, active through October 2029), which allows procurement without running a separate competitive bid process. The cooperative contract structure has expanded access for parks departments and school programs that would otherwise face lengthy procurement timelines for a capital purchase of soccer field boards or related containment equipment.SRG is a certified Small-and-Women-Owned Business. The company's customer base includes K-12 schools, universities, parks and recreation departments, YMCAs, private soccer clubs, and professional sports organizations. Customers handle assembly themselves using SRG's how-to video library and direct phone and email support directly from the company's team in Edina.About Sport Resource GroupSport Resource Group is a family-owned, certified Small and Women-Owned Business headquartered in Edina, Minnesota. The company manufactures and supplies commercial sports containment systems - including indoor soccer boards, futsal courts, hockey dasher boards, gaga ball pits, and box lacrosse boards - for schools, parks departments, YMCAs, recreational facilities, and professional sports organizations throughout the United States and internationally. SRG holds Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract #081425-SRG, active through October 2029. All products are manufactured in the USA. To request a quote or download the indoor soccer boards comparison guide, visit sportresourcegroup.com or call 612-584-3030.

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