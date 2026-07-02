Fare Co-op, a BETTER WAY TO RIDE AND DRIVE

Fare Co-op Launches Driver-Owned Rideshare Platform Across 5 U.S. Markets with Continuous Rider Verification, No Surge Pricing and Up to 90% Driver Profit Share

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fare Co-op Launches Driver-Owned Rideshare Platform Across Five U.S. Markets with Continuous Rider Verification, No Surge Pricing and Up to 90% Driver Profit ShareCooperative model goes live in California, Arizona, Florida, Georgia and Oregon, offering SecureRide™ perpetual verification and fares averaging approximately 20% below major competitors.Fare Co-op, a driver-owned rideshare cooperative, announced the launch of its platform across five U.S. markets: California, Arizona, Florida, Georgia and Portland, Oregon. The expansion marks a significant step for the cooperative model in the rideshare industry, introducing riders and drivers in each market to an alternative platform structured around shared ownership, predictable pricing and continuous safety verification.Central to the launch is SecureRide™, which Fare Co-op describes as the world’s first perpetually verified rideshare system. Unlike conventional background screening that operates on periodic review cycles, SecureRide™ is designed to continuously monitor driver and customer eligibility throughout their participation on the platform. Ongoing monitoring encompasses driver’s license and motor vehicle records, criminal and sex-offender registries, identity verification signals, and OFAC, United Nations and European Union watchlists, among other safety data sources.The continuous verification model is intended to address a recognized limitation of standard rideshare safety protocols, in which a driver or customer who passes an initial background check may not be re-screened for months or years. SecureRide™ is designed to surface disqualifying changes in status between traditional screening cycles, providing an additional layer of protection for all parties inside the vehicle.Rider BenefitsFare Co-op riders in active markets have access to fares that average approximately 20% less than those of major rideshare competitors, with no surge pricing at any time. The platform also offers transparent, predictable pricing; the ability to save and request preferred drivers; driver-gender preferences; and referral income from eligible drivers and customers referred to the platform. The elimination of surge pricing is a deliberate structural decision rather than a promotional offer, reflecting the cooperative’s position that transportation pricing should remain stable precisely during the high-demand moments — emergencies, major events, adverse weather — when riders are most dependent on the service.Driver Earnings and OwnershipFull driver-members of Fare Co-op are eligible to earn up to 90% of the profits from each completed ride, after applicable ride costs. Driver-members also receive ownership and voting rights within their local cooperative, instant payout options, tools to cultivate a recurring client base, referral income, cooperative purchasing benefits, ride cost flexibility for longer trips and a structured pathway toward ownership of autonomous vehicles as the transportation industry evolves.Fare Co-op operates as a multi-stakeholder federated cooperative, with each local market maintaining its own governance structure while sharing common technology and operational infrastructure. The model is designed to give driver-members a meaningful voice in platform decisions while enabling the cooperative to compete at a national scale. In addition to rideshare, the company has indicated plans to expand into delivery services as the platform grows. As autonomous vehicle technology continues to develop across the transportation sector, Fare Co-op has stated its intention to provide a pathway for current driver-members to participate in the ownership of autonomous fleets rather than be displaced by the transition.Community Referral ProgramFare Co-op has allocated 25% of ride profits to a two-tier referral program open to both drivers and riders. Participants earn 10% of ride profits for life from drivers and customers they directly refer, and 2.5% of ride profits for life from those referred by their own referrals. The program is structured to allow community members to generate ongoing income from platform growth, directing a portion of the value typically spent on traditional user acquisition toward the drivers and riders who help expand the network.“Fare Co-op is proving that riders should not have to choose between affordability and safety, and drivers should not have to choose between earning a living and having ownership in the platform they are building. With SecureRide™, no surge pricing, drivers receiving up to 90% of ride profits, and 25% of ride profits allocated to our community-powered referral program, we are introducing an entirely new rideshare model.”— AJ Attia, Chairman and Co-founder, Fare Co-opAvailabilityThe Fare Co-op Rider app and Fare Co-op Driver app are available for download in all active markets, including California, Arizona, Florida, Georgia and Portland, Oregon. Drivers may complete the required onboarding process and begin accepting rides upon approval. Riders in markets not yet served may download the app to explore the platform and refer drivers and riders in their area. Fare Co-op has indicated that additional markets are expected to be announced as the cooperative continues to expand nationally, with iHeartRadio named as a national advertising partner supporting the rollout.About Fare Co-opFare Co-op is a driver-owned, multi-stakeholder federated rideshare cooperative committed to providing safer and more affordable transportation while giving drivers greater earnings, ownership and a voice in the future of the industry. The platform offers fares averaging approximately 20% less than major rideshare competitors, no surge pricing and a community-powered referral program. Qualified driver-members can earn up to 90% of ride profits and gain access to voting rights, member benefits and a pathway toward autonomous-vehicle ownership. Through SecureRide™, Fare Co-op delivers perpetual verification for drivers and customers across all active markets. www.fare.coop — info@fare.coop

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