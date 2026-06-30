Go-Freight.ai Operates 100-Truck Asset-Based Drayage Fleet at Port Everglades and PortMiami, Serving All of Florida

Go-Freight.ai's asset-based 3PL, Miami, Florida headquarters

AI-powered 3PL's company-owned fleet provides container drayage from South Florida's two busiest ports to destinations statewide

We own our trucks and chassis, we can commit to pickup windows and move containers anywhere in Florida without waiting on outside carriers.” — Dario Mendoza

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go-Freight.ai, an asset-based, AI-powered third-party logistics (3PL) company headquartered in Miami, today highlighted its container drayage operation, which deploys a fleet of more than 100 company-owned trucks to move containers from Port Everglades and PortMiami to destinations throughout Florida.

Unlike brokered drayage arrangements, in which carriers coordinate third-party trucking companies to move containers from the port, Go-Freight.ai's drayage service is fully asset-based — every truck and chassis used to move a container is owned and operated directly by the company. According to Go-Freight.ai, this structure removes a common source of delay for importers and freight forwarders moving cargo through South Florida's ports.

“Port Everglades and Port Miami are two of the busiest container ports in the country, and when cargo clears customs, the clock starts running on demurrage and per diem charges,” said Dario Mendoza. “With a brokered model, availability can change hour to hour. Because we own our trucks and chassis, we can commit to pickup windows and move containers anywhere in Florida without waiting on outside carriers.”

Go-Freight.ai's drayage operation is supported by the company's AI-powered dispatch platform, which the company says helps plan routes and pickups around port gate hours, vessel schedules, and real-time traffic conditions in the South Florida market. The company's drayage service includes:

• Container pickup and delivery from Port Everglades and PortMiami

• Statewide Florida coverage from both ports to inland destinations

• A fleet of 100+ company-owned trucks and chassis — no third-party subcontracting

• AI-assisted routing and dispatch to reduce port dwell time and demurrage exposure

The drayage service operates alongside Go-Freight.ai's broader logistics network, which includes a 100,000-square-foot temperature-controlled and bonded public warehouse with 2,000 pallet positions near both ports, mobile HAZMAT compliance services for IATA air and IMDG shipments, and last mile delivery throughout South Florida using 26-foot box trucks and 53-foot trailers.

“Most of our drayage customers are importers or freight forwarders who also need warehousing, last mile delivery, or compliance support once the container clears the port,” Dario Mendoza said. “Being asset-based across drayage, warehousing, and delivery means we can offer all of it under one company, with one point of contact.”

About Go-Freight.ai

Go-Freight.ai is a division of Go-Freight Corp, an asset-based, AI-powered third-party logistics (3PL) company headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company operates a fleet of more than 100 company-owned trucks and a 100,000-square-foot temperature-controlled, bonded warehouse with 2,000 pallet positions, serving Port Everglades and PortMiami. Go-Freight.ai's services include container drayage, last mile delivery, mobile HAZMAT compliance documents, bonded warehouse storage, and temperature-controlled public warehousing. For more information, visit go-freight.ai.

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