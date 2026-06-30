World Baseball Network Announces Independent Viewers Guide for 2026 Little League World Series

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The Little League World Series is the heart of WBN’s ‘Baseball Without Borders’ mission” — Louis Tallarini, President & Chairman, World Baseball Network LLC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Baseball Network (WBN) today announced the launch of its “How to Watch the 2026 Little League World Series” digital magazine, a comprehensive independent editorial guide designed to navigate fans through the 38-game international tournament. Alongside the guide, WBN has opened a suite of multi-channel sponsorship opportunities for brands and agencies looking to reach a highly targeted audience of baseball families.The digital magazine provides the complete broadcast schedule for all games at Lamade and Volunteer Stadiums, a dedicated “Where to Watch” directory covering ABC, ESPN, and streaming platforms, as well as exclusive feature articles on the global growth of youth baseball. It’ll be distributed to 50,000 baseball enthusiasts through WBN’s digital ecosystem.“The Little League World Series is the heart of WBN’s ‘Baseball Without Borders’ mission,” stated Louis Tallarini, President and Chairman of World Baseball Network. “By offering fans the ultimate independent guide to the tournament, we’re setting up a fantastic space for brands to connect with the most passionate families in baseball. This guide isn’t just about the game; it’s about the special moments families share when they get together to plan their summer viewing.”The sponsorship program offers tiered placements, including premium full-page and half-page digital guide spots, integrated display ads on WorldBaseball.com and the WBN Baseball Network, and 30-second spots on Baseball Without Borders.WBN’s recent research revealed a 202 million baseball audience, with 37% of U.S. fans exclusively following non-MLB tournaments. The Little League World Series is crucial for year-round engagement.Three sponsorship packages—Championship, All-Star, and Rookie—offer varying visibility across WBN’s omni-media strategy. Brands can access the full rate card and sponsorship one-sheet through World Baseball Network’s sales department. Contact Chris D'Orazio at cddorazio@worldbaseball.com for more information.About World Baseball NetworkWorld Baseball Network, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), based in the United States of America, is building the largest and most diverse worldwide baseball ecosystem for fans, leagues, teams, players, and sponsors. Founded in 2022, WBN identifies innovation areas revolutionizing baseball globally, including Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, NCAA, Africa, Australia, Europe, Korea, Japan, the Caribbean, the World Baseball Classic, and the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC). “Baseball Without Borders” coverage focuses on the fastest-growing areas of the sport: new international markets and leagues. WBN employs an omni-media strategy encompassing the website, mobile, app, podcast, video syndication, social media, agency services, and custom media components, including video games and virtual environments. Follow WBN at https://worldbaseball.com

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