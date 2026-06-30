County Announces Draft of Community Development Block Grant 2026 Annual Action Plan

FREDERICK, Md. – Members of the public are invited to review and comment on Frederick County’s Community Development Block Grant 2026 Annual Action Plan. The public comment period will remain open through the close of business on Tuesday, July 21. Residents are encouraged to review the draft plan and provide their feedback.

An in-person and virtual public hearing will be held by the County Council on Tuesday, July 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the First Floor Hearing Room of Winchester Hall, 12 East Church Street in Frederick, MD. The purpose of the hearing is to gather the public’s feedback on the proposed plan. Members of the public will be given an opportunity to voice their opinions, with each speaker allotted three minutes to provide comments.

Frederick County is designated an urban county eligible to receive yearly federal funds through the Community Development Block Grant Program. The initial Consolidated Plan covering Federal Fiscal Years 2025-2027 was accepted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in September 2025. The three-year plan outlines a strategy to address housing and community development needs, sets goals, and explains how the funds will be used to help low- and moderate-income residents. This 2026 Annual Action Plan outlines the activities to help make communities stronger by supporting housing, local services, and other community projects.

To view the draft plan, visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Housing. For more information or to submit comments, please contact Susan Brown, Department Head – Community Programs, Division of Housing, by phone at 301-600-3530 or via email at SBrown@FrederickCountyMD.gov.

CONTACT: Susan Brown

Department Head – Community Programs

Division of Housing

301-600-3530