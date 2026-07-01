NCWaterHeaters.com Educates Triangle Homeowners on Essency Water Heaters as Demand Grows for Energy-Efficient Solutions

A Smarter Electric Water Heater Solution - NCWaterHeaters.com Water Heating Comparison Table - NCWaterHeaters.com

NCWaterHeaters.com has launched a dedicated educational resource to help Triangle homeowners learn more about Essency water heaters.

Traditional tanked and tankless water heaters are not the only options. Our goal is to educate customers so they can make the best decision for their home, budget, and hot water needs.” — Dave Noffsinger, Master Plumber & Owner

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Essency EXR uses a unique system. Instead of storing and reheating the water like a traditional tank, it keeps a reserve of heated water inside a protected core then transfers that heat to fresh water only when you turn on the tap.Solution for Homes Without Natural or Propane GasMany homeowners are interested in the benefits of a tankless water heater, but not every home has access to natural gas or propane. While electric tankless water heaters may seem like an alternative, they often require significant and costly electrical upgrades to operate effectively. The Essency water heater offers an electric solution designed to provide many of the advantages homeowners associate with gas-powered tankless systems, including strong efficiency, extended hot water performance, and smart technology, without requiring gas service to the home.Longer Lifespan and WarrantyMost water heaters tap out after 8-12 years; even standard tankless models fail around 20. Essency water heaters are made from advanced polymer materials that resist corrosion and wear.And since water is heated via a heat exchanger rather than traditional elements, there’s less sediment buildup and cleaner operation, all of which equals a lifespan of 30+ years. It comes with a 20-yr leak-proof warranty that is transferable to new owners.Handles the Hot Water Demand of your Entire HouseholdWith an 80-gallon first hour rating and capability to produce up to 100 gallons FHR, the EXR delivers enough hot water for all your family’s demands, the equivalent of 7+ back-to-back showers without that dreaded mid-shower temperature drop.Go ahead and run your laundry, dishwasher, and take a relaxing tub soak… all at the same time with no need to schedule an appointment with your hot water heater again!Smart TechnologyThe Essency is WiFi-enabled and features both a touchscreen and mobile app, allowing you to fine-tune your system on demand with convenient modes such as Vacation, Boost, Water Saver, Heat+, and Battery Back-up. It can also provide early alerts and system updates designed to help you monitor performance and extend the life of your unit.Get information about water heating options, pros and cons, and pricing comparisons for all common options. Visit our dedicated Essency Water Heater page NCWaterHeaters.com is a Raleigh-based plumbing company dedicated to helping homeowners make confident, informed decisions about their home’s hot water, plumbing, electrical, and remodeling needs. Founded in 2013, the company was built on a commitment to honesty , education, and practical solutions rather than high-pressure sales. Serving homeowners throughout Raleigh, Cary, Apex, Holly Springs, Fuquay-Varina, Wake Forest, and the greater Triangle area, NCWaterHeaters.com specializes in water heater repair, replacement, maintenance, and advanced water heating options, while also offering licensed plumbing, electrical, and home remodeling services through its family of home service brands. With experienced in-house trades, a customer-first approach, and a focus on recommending only what each home truly needs, NCWaterHeaters.com has become a trusted resource for Triangle homeowners seeking reliable service and long-term value.

Homeowners can also view the manufacturer’s overview video to better understand how the Essency system works.

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