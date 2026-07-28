Flader Plumbing And Heating Urges Chicagoland Homeowners To Schedule an A/C Tune-Up

Flader Plumbing and Heating Co. has helped Chicagoland homeowners for over 100 years.

Five-Star Maintenance Agreement offers a 26-point inspection and priority service.

If you wanna be cool, service your a/c” — Doug Flader

EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With summer temperatures on the way, Flader Plumbing and Heating Co. is reminding homeowners across the Chicagoland area that the best time to schedule an air conditioning tune-up is before the next heat wave arrives.The Evanston- and Libertyville-based mechanical contractor, which has served Chicagoland homes and businesses for over 100 years, is encouraging residents to enroll in its Five-Star Maintenance Agreement ahead of peak cooling season.The Five-Star Maintenance Agreement includes a 26-point annual inspection covering a 13-point furnace tune-up and a 12-point A/C condenser clean and check.The cooling inspection covers exterior coil cleaning, interior coil inspection, blower and fan motor testing, wiring inspection, motor lubrication, compressor testing, refrigerant check and adjustment, safety controls, capacitors, contactors and relays, thermostat calibration, line set inspection, and a full system performance review.Agreement members receive priority service and scheduling, 30% off repairs, no overtime or holiday charges, and a 90-day no-breakdown guarantee.Qualifying installations include a 2-year comfort guarantee and up to 10-year parts and labor warranties.After 36 months, members earn Flader dollars toward new equipment. The agreement is transferable if a home is sold.Flader estimates the total value of agreement benefits at $1,600 to $3,200 annually. Enrollment starts at $12.99 per month per unit.“If you wanna be cool, service your air conditioner,” said owner Doug Flader.A tune-up before summer allows our team to identify and correct problems before they lead to bigger problems. Homeowners in Chicagoland can learn more about the Five-Star Maintenance Agreement at fladerplumbing.com/maintenance or by calling 847-491-6980.About Flader Plumbing and Heating Co.:Flader Plumbing and Heating Co. is a fourth-generation family plumbing and HVAC company serving Chicagoland since 1918.With service centers in Evanston and Libertyville, Illinois, the company provides residential and commercial plumbing, heating, and air conditioning services, including installation, repair, replacement, and maintenance. For more information, visit fladerplumbing.com or call 847-491-6980.

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