Board of Elections Unanimously Approves 2026 General Election Early Voting Plan

The Buncombe County Board of Elections unanimously approved the General Election Early Voting Plan during its June 29 special meeting. The plan was shaped by record-breaking public input from an early voting survey, in which more than 1,000 participants shared their feedback about early voting times and locations. Now, the plan goes to the North Carolina State Board of Elections for final approval.

During General Elections, about half of voters in Buncombe County vote early for convenience. Voters can choose any early voting location that is convenient to them.

Approved Locations:

Bee Tree Fire Station: 510 Bee Tree Rd, Swannanoa, 28778 Black Mountain Library: 105 N. Dougherty St., Black Mountain, 28711 East Asheville Library: 3 Avon Rd, Asheville, 28805 Enka-Candler Library: 1404 Sand Hill Rd, Candler, 28715 Fairview Library: 1 Taylor Rd, Fairview, 28730 Friendship Center: 142 Shiloh Rd, Asheville, 28803 Leicester Community Center: 2979 New Leicester Hwy, Leicester, 28748 North Asheville Library: 1030 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, 28804 South Buncombe Library: 260 Overlook Rd, Asheville, 28803 Upper Hominy Fire Station: 1795 Pisgah Hwy, Candler, 28715 Weaverville Community Center: 60 Lakeshore Dr., Weaverville, 28787 Wesley Grant Southside Center (in lieu of BOE): 285 Livingston St., Asheville, 28801 West Asheville library: 942 Haywood Rd, Asheville, 28806

State-Required Hours of Operation:

Weekdays - 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Last Saturday - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Must maintain uniform hours for all sites

If one site is open, then all one-stop sites must be open for the same number of hours (applies to weekdays and weekends)

Early Voting Dates:

Weekend Hours:

Open First Saturday (Oct. 17): 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open Second Weekend (Oct. 24 -25): 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Last Saturday (Oct. 31): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Review the entire Early Voting Plan on our website.

Voter Information and Registration:

You must be registered in order to vote.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9, and you can same-day register during early voting. Check your voter registration status using the North Carolina Voter Search Tool.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

General questions answered at buncombenc.gov/vote, by email at [email protected] , or 828-250-4200

, or 828-250-4200 Find a sample ballot using the North Carolina Voter Search Tool.

Valid photo ID is required to vote. Get a free voter ID at Elections Office, 35 Woodfin St., Asheville.

For more information, visit buncombenc.gov/vote.

Frequently Asked Questions:





1. Why can’t weekday hours start before 8 a.m. or go past 7:30 p.m.?

The current weekday hours of operations (8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.) are statutory and the Board has no authority to change these hours. (NCGS §163-227.6)

2. Can we extend weekend hours?

The proposed weekend hours of 10 a.m.-3 p.m. were chosen based on previous election turnout data. These hours were determined to be the peak hours that most voters come to vote on the weekends. These hours will also allow poll workers to rotate days so that they can have a day off over the 17-day period that they are required to work.

3. Why no Sunday hours on Oct. 18?

Our poll workers need a day off. The first Sunday during Early Voting has historically been our lowest turnout day.

4. Why do we need Early Voting?

It’s the law. Early Voting is statutorily required to be offered during every election in North Carolina. The popularity of Early Voting has grown not just in Buncombe County but nationally. During General Elections, about half of voters in Buncombe County vote early for convenience.

5. Public transportation at voting sites?

Most of our Early Voting sites (i.e. libraries and community centers) are located on the public transit route for voters to take advantage of.

6. Will there be an Early Voting location close to downtown?

Downtown locations tend to have lower turnout. The closest Early Voting site to the downtown area is the Wesley Grant Southside Community Center at 285 Livingston St., Asheville 28801. It’s just over two miles from downtown, is on the bus route, and has been used over the last several years.