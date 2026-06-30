Bryce The Bakuh Prepares to Introduce Debut Music Following Football Injury and More Than a Year of Artist Development

Introducing Bryce The Bakuh Studious Bryce in the Studio He depicted his future as a child and now he is manifesting his dream.

Greater Atlanta recording artist emerges after an intensive period of creative development, mentorship, and music business education at StoneWood Studios.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- **FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**ATLANTA, Ga. — June 2026 — Recording artist and songwriter **Bryce The Bakuh** is preparing to introduce his first music after spending more than a year developing his artistry, songwriting, performance skills, and business knowledge following a football injury that unexpectedly changed the course of his life.Before music became his profession, Bryce Baker—known professionally as Bryce The Bakuh—had dedicated most of his childhood to football. Beginning at age five, he pursued the sport with the goal of competing at the collegiate level and ultimately reaching the NFL. Supported by his parents, Jenay and Brant Goodman, he attended three different high schools in pursuit of greater opportunities and athletic development.That journey came to an abrupt end during his senior year when a shoulder injury ended his football career.Rather than allowing the setback to define him, Bryce redirected his focus toward a passion that had quietly been present throughout his childhood.Long before football became his primary pursuit, family photographs captured Bryce singing into toy microphones, playing drums, drawing, and performing. Among those memories was a childhood drawing depicting himself standing on a stage before an audience—a sketch his mother had preserved for years without realizing its significance.Today, the family views that drawing as an early glimpse into the path Bryce would eventually follow.Bryce's transition into music began through an unexpected introduction between his mother, Jenay Goodman, and Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and creative strategist **Mali Wilson** during a family birthday celebration. The conversation ultimately led Bryce to StoneWood Studios, where he began an intensive period of artist development under the guidance of Wilson and entrepreneur, financial educator, and business strategist **Eric Wilson**, known professionally as **The Black Banker**.Rather than rushing to release music, Bryce committed himself to learning every aspect of the profession.Over the past year, he focused on songwriting, recording, live performance, branding, publishing, entrepreneurship, and the business of music while developing his own artistic identity."Football taught me discipline," Bryce said. "Losing the game I loved forced me to discover another part of myself. Music wasn't a backup plan—it became the purpose I hadn't fully recognized."Throughout his development, Bryce received mentorship and creative guidance from respected artists, producers, and industry professionals, including **CyHi The Prynce, Mickey Factz, Trinidad James, Craig J. Snider, Miguel "MacGyver" Scott, Trevon Prince, the late John Forté,** and industry veteran **Moran "The Man" Fort Knox**.One significant milestone came during a private listening event at StoneWood Studios, where Bryce shared his music with family, mentors, and invited supporters after months of preparation. During the evening, CyHi The Prynce surprised Bryce with words of encouragement during a FaceTime call arranged by Mali Wilson.For Bryce, the moment represented more than recognition. It affirmed the value of patience, preparation, and remaining committed to the creative process.According to Wilson, that commitment distinguished Bryce from the beginning."Bryce never asked for shortcuts," Wilson said. "He committed himself to becoming a complete artist by learning both the creative and business sides of the industry. Our goal has always been to help him build a career with a strong foundation rather than simply release songs."In addition to developing creatively, Bryce worked alongside Eric Wilson to better understand music publishing, ownership, branding, entrepreneurship, and long-term career strategy."Talent can open doors," Eric Wilson said. "Understanding ownership, publishing, and business is what gives an artist the opportunity to build a lasting career. Bryce embraced that process from day one."As Bryce prepares to release his debut music, his story reflects resilience, disciplined preparation, mentorship, and a willingness to embrace an unexpected new direction.What began as the pursuit of one dream has evolved into another—one shaped not by overnight success, but by intentional growth and a commitment to mastering both the art and the business of music.Bryce The Bakuh's debut music is expected to be released in the coming months.About Bryce The BakuhBryce The Bakuh (Bryce Baker) is a recording artist, songwriter, and entrepreneur from the Greater Atlanta area. Following a career-ending football injury, he dedicated himself to the disciplined study of songwriting, recording, performance, branding, publishing, and music entrepreneurship through artist development at StoneWood Studios. His work is grounded in resilience, authenticity, ownership, and purpose.

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