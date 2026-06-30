CURLFEST®: The Iconic Celebration of Natural Beauty, Culture & Community Returns to NYC on July 25th at Randall's Island

Images Courtesy CURLFEST®

The beloved celebration of Black beauty, culture, and community returns to New York City on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at Randall's Island.

CURLFEST® honors the glory of textured crowns, the richness of our skin, and the boundless joy of our culture.” — Charisse Higgins, CURLFEST® and Curly Girl Collective co-founder

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CURLFEST, the annual celebration of natural hair, beauty, and culture by Curly Girl Collective, returns to New York City on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at Randall’s Island. This year’s festival brings together a dynamic lineup of experiences celebrating culture, entrepreneurship, and connection, with surprise performances and unforgettable moments of discovery and inspiration for the community.Tickets and additional information are available on Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/curlfest-2026-tickets-1439262917129 The flagship festival, which is 100% owned and operated by Black women and launched as a grassroots gathering of roughly 1,000 attendees, has grown into an event drawing over 30,000 people at peak. CURLFEST2026 is built on a simple truth: for women of color, beauty, health, and economic empowerment have never been separate conversations. This year, CURLFEST brings that vision to life across the festival grounds, with live entertainment from DJ Young Chow and special appearances from Lisa Price, Founder of Carol’s Daughter, Broderick Hunter, and Courtney Adeleye, to name a few.Beauty Row turns up the energy with interactive sponsor activations, immersive installations, product sampling, surprise performances, and giveaways from your favorite beauty brands. The Empowerment Stage hosts thought-provoking conversations and panels on wellness, entrepreneurship, beauty, career growth, financial empowerment, and culture. Eats n’ Treats brings together food and beverage vendors celebrating the diverse flavors of the diaspora and beyond. The Vendor Marketplace showcases beauty, fashion, wellness, lifestyle, and artisan small businesses, while the Small Beauty Village gives emerging beauty brands a direct line to a highly engaged, beauty-forward audience.Road to CURLFESTCurly Girl Collective is introducing Road to CURLFEST, a new series of in-person and virtual experiences building up to festival day. Expect community events, fresh collaborations, and exclusive moments that extend the celebration well beyond July 25. Details to come.CURLFEST2026 is where every shade, shape, and size is celebrated, unconditionally. This year’s festival expands its youth-centered programming, giving the next generation of curly girls space to connect directly with Black-owned beauty founders, wellness practitioners, and financial educators.Press and media registration for CURLFEST2026 is now open: Apply Here Since launching, CURLFEST has generated an estimated 8.4 billion cumulative social media impressions, driven entirely organically by the community, creators, and attendees who return year after year. That reach isn’t an accident. It’s what happens when a brand is built by its community, not marketed at it.CURLFEST2026 sponsors include WBLS, The Doux, Miss Jessie’s, Donna’s Recipe, Mielle Organics, SheaMoisture, Carol’s Daughter, DevaCurl, Black Girl Vitamins, D Hair Boutique, En Love Beauty, Watch and Sea Beauty, and Uber Soca Cruise. Gen Z creator partnerships and additional 2026 sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks.About Curly Girl CollectiveCurly Girl Collective is the organization behind CURLFEST, currently led by founding members Charisse Higgins, Melody Henderson, and Simone Mair. Curly Girl Collective has spent over a decade building cultural infrastructure that celebrates natural beauty, wellness, and community for Black women and girls. From a small gathering to a nationally recognized institution with billions of organic social impressions, Curly Girl Collective has never accepted outside funding or corporate ownership. It remains fully bootstrapped and fully community-driven, with a growing focus on investing in the next generation of curly girls through programming, mentorship, and economic access.Website: [ curlfest.com ] Instagram: [@curlygirlcollective] Hashtag: #CURLFEST2026For press inquiries, interview requests, or media credentials, contact: press@curlygirlcollective.com###

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