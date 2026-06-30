Corporate Content Awards 2026: Iberdrola and the Financial Times win Gold for an interactive game on electrification

SPAIN, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iberdrola, in collaboration with the Financial Times, has won Gold for Best Interactive Content at the Corporate Content Awards 2026 in London for a scenario-based game on electrification.

Launched in 2025, ‘Renewable by 2030: Repowering Europe’ exceeded benchmark attention time by 107%, delivered 30% more visits than forecast and achieved a 38% completion rate.

The jury praised the project for offering “genuine interactivity as an experience, not just as navigation”, highlighting its ability to inform and prompt reflection on clean-energy choices.

Iberdrola, in collaboration with the Financial Times, has been awarded Gold for Best Interactive Content at the Corporate Content Awards 2026, held in London, for ‘Renewable by 2030: Repowering Europe’, a scenario-based game designed to bring electrification closer to senior audiences by explaining its benefits, trade-offs and key decisions in a clear, engaging format.



The jury highlighted the project’s ability to deliver genuine interactivity as an experience, not just as navigation, and noted how the game format helps users understand complex energy topics while encouraging reflection on the choices required to accelerate the shift to clean electricity across Europe.

Launched in 2025, Iberdrola and the Financial Times worked closely to design the experience as an immersive narrative that places users in charge of complex, real-time energy decisions, aimed at helping the European Union and the United Kingdom meet clean-energy targets for 2030. As users progress, the game sets out the advantages and drawbacks of each pathway, explaining the consequences of choices in an accessible way while maintaining the integrity of the underlying energy challenge.

Interactive storytelling for complex topics



The results underline the value of dynamic, interactive content for time-poor, adult audiences. ‘Renewable by 2030: Repowering Europe’ exceeded benchmark attention time by 107%, increased expected visits by 30% and achieved a 38% completion rate, signalling strong engagement and sustained interest across the full experience.

Beyond making complex issues easier to grasp, the project supports Iberdrola’s positioning as an international reference in electrification by demonstrating how evidence-based storytelling and interactive formats can help audiences navigate the practical implications of the energy transition.

Organised by Communicate Magazine, the Corporate Content Awards recognise excellence in corporate storytelling, business communication and content creation, and are positioned as the only global awards programme focused on assessing the effectiveness of corporate narratives and branded content, with entries ranging from start-ups to multinational companies.

Complete list of winners: The winners of Corporate Content Awards 2026 - Communicate Magazine

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