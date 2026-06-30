CITY ANNOUNCES $12.5 MILLION IN RECENTLY AWARDED GRANTS

More than $359 million in state, federal, and philanthropic grants awarded since July 1, 2023

The City of Jacksonville was recently awarded five federal and philanthropic grants that will expand port, transportation, and tree infrastructure, while advancing economic development, homelessness reduction, resilience, and sustainability initiatives.

“We continue to bring back significant grant funding that will improve the quality of life for everyone in Jacksonville,” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan. “Whether it’s supporting the fishing industry in Mayport, growing transportation options downtown, getting homeless neighbors off the streets, or improving the tree canopy in disinvested neighborhoods, we are addressing needs across the city. I’m grateful to the federal partners who worked with us to make these investments possible.”

More than $212 million in grants have been received since July 2023. An additional $147 million grant – the largest in city history – was awarded for the Emerald Trail under the previous White House administration and then rescinded by the current one after policy changes were implemented. The City of Jacksonville continues working with partners to win this funding back in pieces. The most recent grant awards include:

1. Mayport Dock Redevelopment, Phase II ($11,210,471)

USDOT Maritime Administration, Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP)

This award funds the modernization and storm-hardening of commercial dock infrastructure at Jacksonville’s historic Mayport working waterfront. The project will deliver new mooring structures, a reinforced concrete deck, a floating dock with gangway access, polymeric fender piles, and upgraded upland systems, including power pedestals, water service, solar lighting, and a modern stormwater system. These improvements expand berthing capacity, reduce flooding-related operational disruptions, and protect the seafood supply chain anchored by Safe Harbor Seafood and other commercial operators. The project builds on Phase I planning and stabilization work and is supported by the Mayport Waterfront Partnership, JAXPORT, JAXUSA, OCEARCH, St. Johns Riverkeeper, and Congressman John Rutherford. The total project cost is $14,013,089.76, with the City providing a $2,802,617.95 non-federal match.

2. JAX FAST: Focused Accelerator for Sustainable Transportation ($1,150,000)

USDOT Build America Bureau, Regional Infrastructure Accelerator (RIA) Program

This award establishes JAX FAST, an embedded accelerator office housed within the City’s Department of Public Works that will advance eight priority multimodal infrastructure projects through predevelopment, credit-readiness, and financing. The portfolio is concentrated in the LaVilla and downtown footprint and includes the McCoys Creek Restoration and Greenway, Myrtle Avenue and Beaver Street Complete Streets, Water Street Complete Streets, the Amtrak relocation to the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center, and the First Coast Regional Rail (St. Augustine to LaVilla to JIA). Core partners include JTA, North Florida TPO, FDOT, Amtrak, CSX, FEC, the University of Florida, and JIA. Previously, the City was awarded a $1.25 million grant to plan the LaVilla Transit Innovation and Equity Project.

3. Rapid Unsheltered Survivor Housing ($132,902)

U.S. HUD Emergency Solutions Grant - Rapid Unsheltered Survivor Housing

This award funds additional emergency shelter services as part of the City of Jacksonville’s comprehensive approach to reducing homelessness. It builds on $1 million received under the same grant program in early 2025. This previous funding is currently addressing homelessness in the community through rapid rehousing, street outreach, emergency shelters, case managers in each of the local non-profit shelters, and Homeward Bound program support.

4. Ribault River Neighborhoods Urban Forest Resilience and Risk Reduction Project ($50,000)

USDA Forest Service, Urban and Community Forestry, Inflation Reduction Act Grant

This award funds proactive tree pruning and urban forest risk reduction across public parks in the Ribault River area, a corridor designated as both a Justice40 (CEJST) and EPA IRA disadvantaged community with a poverty rate above 30 percent and chronic exposure to flooding and extreme heat. The Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department will use ISA Certified Arborists to inspect, prioritize, and prune at least 166 trees, including approximately 100 large canopy trees and 66 smaller trees, with all work performed to ANSI standards. The project will remove hazardous limbs near walkways, facilities, and adjacent properties; extend tree lifespan; strengthen storm resilience; and advance the goals of the Resilient Jacksonville Strategy and the Resilient Ribault Initiative.

5. Jacksonville Youth Sustainability Action Initiative ($50,000)

Bloomberg Philanthropies

This award positions Jacksonville among a global cohort of cities empowering young people to lead local sustainability efforts. The City will deploy the funding through youth-led pitch competitions, microgrants, and partnerships with schools, universities, and nonprofits to move youth-generated sustainability solutions from idea to implementation. The program builds on existing initiatives, including Mayor’s Youth at Work and the Mayor’s Cup Sustainable Build Challenge (a partnership with C40 Cities and Minecraft Education). The work is anchored in the Resilient Jacksonville Strategy, with priorities including urban heat mitigation, flood adaptation, expanded tree canopy, and community education.