Kirk Eye Center Brings Advanced WaveLight Plus LASIK Technology to Chicago Patients

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kirk Eye Center, a trusted provider of eye care in the Chicago area since 1955, announces the addition of the WaveLight Plus system to its laser vision correction offerings. This state-of-the-art technology is one of the most personalized LASIK approaches available, giving patients across the practice's River Forest, Gurnee, Chicago, and Glen Ellyn locations access to highly customized treatment.

LASIK (laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis) is one of the most common and widely studied vision correction procedures worldwide, using lasers to gently reshape the cornea and correct nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. For many patients, the appeal is the lasting reduction, and often the elimination, of their dependence on glasses and contact lenses. Advances like WaveLight Plus continue to refine the procedure, allowing surgeons to personalize treatment for sharper, better results.

WaveLight Plus combines three advanced technologies that work together to tailor each procedure to the individual eye. First, a single diagnostic device captures three types of detailed measurements to build a complete biometric profile of the eye. From that data, the system creates a precise 3D "digital twin," a virtual model that is tested repeatedly until the optimal treatment plan is identified. Finally, that fully customized plan is applied to address the unique characteristics of each patient's eye.

That level of personalization is reflected in the clinical results. According to real-world clinical data, 100% of patients achieved 20/20 visual acuity or better, more than 89% achieved 20/16 or better, and 50% reached 20/13 or better, meaning roughly 8 out of 10 patients see one line better than 20/20 on the visual acuity scale. Beyond sharpness, the technology is designed to deliver exceptional overall vision quality and to reduce common issues such as halos and glare at night that can sometimes persist after less customized treatments.

Patient satisfaction data have been similarly strong. In clinical studies, 99% of patients said they would choose the same procedure again, and 99% would recommend it to a friend or family member. Worldwide, more than 40 million LASIK procedures have been performed.

"Bringing WaveLight Plus to our patients reflects everything Kirk Eye Center has stood for over the past seven decades: pairing a legacy of trusted care with the most modern technology available," said Kent Kirk, MD, of Kirk Eye Center. "Every eye is different, and this system lets us design a treatment around the individual rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. For patients who want the best possible vision and want to avoid issues like nighttime glare, it's an exciting step forward."

The addition of WaveLight Plus expands Kirk Eye Center's full suite of modern vision correction options, which also includes EVO ICL, PRK, and refractive lens exchange. Patients interested in learning whether they are candidates can take the practice's online LASIK self-test or schedule a consultation.

To learn more or request an appointment, visit kirkeye.com or call 708-726-6191.

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