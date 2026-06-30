Greater Southern Game Room & Patio Expands in Alpharetta with New State-of-the-Art Showroom

Greater Southern Game & Patio New Location - Alpharetta, GA

Greater Southern Game Room & Patio has moved to a larger Alpharetta showroom at 7691 North Point Pkwy.

We’re excited to welcome customers to our new Alpharetta location so they can see the quality and craftsmanship in person and get inspired for their own outdoor and indoor living spaces.” — David Piha

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greater Southern Game Room & Patio, a leading provider of premium outdoor living and game room furnishings, has officially relocated to a significantly larger showroom at 7691 North Point Pkwy., Alpharetta, GA 30022, expanding its in-person shopping experience with more products available to see, touch, and compare on-site. The move supports the company’s continued growth and commitment to helping homeowners design functional, comfortable spaces for entertaining and everyday living.

The new Alpharetta showroom is now open to the public, and customers are invited to visit to explore an expanded selection of outdoor furniture, grills, fire features, game room essentials, and a larger selection of new game room furniture in Alpharetta, all in a hands-on setting. With increased square footage, the new location allows Greater Southern Game Room & Patio to display a broader range of styles, materials, and configurations to better serve customers throughout North Fulton and the greater metro Atlanta area.

Additional details about the Alpharetta showroom are available at: https://www.greatersouthern.com/alpharetta-store/

“Moving into a larger showroom gives us the opportunity to showcase more of what we offer and make the shopping experience easier and more enjoyable,” said a company spokesperson. “We’re excited to welcome customers to our new Alpharetta location so they can see the quality and craftsmanship in person and get inspired for their own outdoor and indoor living spaces.”

Greater Southern Game Room & Patio’s team is available on-site to answer questions, help customers compare products, and provide guidance on selecting the right pieces for each home. The showroom is designed to help customers visualize complete setups and evaluate comfort, finishes, and features before purchasing.

For more information or to plan a visit, customers can explore the company’s website at https://www.greatersouthern.com/.

About Greater Southern Game Room & Patio

Greater Southern Game Room & Patio provides high-quality outdoor living and game room products designed to help homeowners create spaces built for comfort, entertainment, and lasting enjoyment. With a curated selection of furnishings and accessories, the company serves customers across the metro Atlanta area with knowledgeable support and an in-person showroom experience.

Media Contact

Greater Southern Game Room & Patio

Phone: Alpharetta: (678) 240-0007

Email: dpiha@greatersouthern.com

Website: www.greatersouthern.com

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