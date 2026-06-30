SLED Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Laurens County

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Sunday, June 28, 2026, in Laurens County.

Officers with the Clinton Police Department responded to a call for service regarding a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex on Musgrove Street. When officers arrived, they encountered an armed man inside the apartment and officers shot him. He died at the scene. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Brodie Reese, 31. No law enforcement officers were injured. SLED was requested to investigate by the Clinton Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation. As such, no other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident or the agency with jurisdiction. When requested to investigate an OIS, SLED’s goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances. SLED agents will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter. Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed. Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

The incident in Laurens County is the 20th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2026.

This is the 1st officer involved shooting for the Clinton Police Department this year.

In 2025, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina.

The Clinton Police Department had no officer involved shootings last year.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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