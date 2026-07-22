TFI Custom Fabrication Adds Velcro® Brand Logistrap® Straps And Hi-Garde® Fasteners
TFI Custom Fabrication combines expert craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to deliver custom solutions built to last.
Platinum Converter expands catalog with reusable pallet securing and extreme-heat industrial fastening solutions
Both products are available to order at tfifab.com.
VELCRO® Brand LOGISTRAP® Pallet Straps are reusable hook-and-loop straps with a heavy-duty metal buckle, designed to replace single-use shrink wrap and metal banding in warehouse and distribution environments. Available in 5-meter orange and 7-meter blue, both 2 inches wide, the straps require no tools to apply, are gentle on packaging surfaces, and remain label- and barcode-friendly. Pricing starts at $0.94 per strap at volume, with a minimum order of five.
VELCRO® Brand HI-GARDE® Fasteners are stainless-steel hook-and-loop fasteners rated for peak temperatures up to 800°F (426.6°C) and operating temperatures up to 650°F (343.3°C). Corrosion-resistant and built for demanding industrial environments, HI-GARDE® fasteners secure insulation blankets and jackets on high-temp industrial equipment. Available in 1-inch width in 2-foot, 5-foot, and 10-foot lengths, with pricing starting at $101.00.
TFI Custom Fabrication’s GM, Carlos Gonzales, said, "We're excited to expand our offering of VELCRO® Brand Fasteners."
TFI Custom Fabrication is a VELCRO® Brand Platinum Converter with more than four decades of manufacturing expertise in hook-and-loop materials.
Steve Pope
TFI Custom Fabrication
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