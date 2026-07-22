TFI Custom Fabrication Adds Velcro® Brand Logistrap® Straps And Hi-Garde® Fasteners

TFI Custom Fabrication combines expert craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to deliver custom solutions built to last. TFI Custom Fabrication is a VELCRO® Brand Platinum Converter status

Platinum Converter expands catalog with reusable pallet securing and extreme-heat industrial fastening solutions

We're excited to expand our offering of VELCRO® Brand Fasteners.” — Carlos Gonzales

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two new VELCROBrand products are now available through TFI Custom Fabrication VELCRO® Brand LOGISTRAP® Pallet Straps for warehouse and logistics operations, and VELCRO® Brand HI-GARDE® Fasteners engineered for extreme-temperature industrial environments.Both products are available to order at tfifab.com.VELCROBrand LOGISTRAPPallet Straps are reusable hook-and-loop straps with a heavy-duty metal buckle, designed to replace single-use shrink wrap and metal banding in warehouse and distribution environments. Available in 5-meter orange and 7-meter blue, both 2 inches wide, the straps require no tools to apply, are gentle on packaging surfaces, and remain label- and barcode-friendly. Pricing starts at $0.94 per strap at volume, with a minimum order of five.VELCROBrand HI-GARDEFasteners are stainless-steel hook-and-loop fasteners rated for peak temperatures up to 800°F (426.6°C) and operating temperatures up to 650°F (343.3°C). Corrosion-resistant and built for demanding industrial environments, HI-GARDEfasteners secure insulation blankets and jackets on high-temp industrial equipment. Available in 1-inch width in 2-foot, 5-foot, and 10-foot lengths, with pricing starting at $101.00.TFI Custom Fabrication’s GM, Carlos Gonzales, said, "We're excited to expand our offering of VELCROBrand Fasteners."TFI Custom Fabrication is a VELCROBrand Platinum Converter with more than four decades of manufacturing expertise in hook-and-loop materials.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.