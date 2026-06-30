ALS Mechatronic Expands North American Operations with new Tennessee Facility for Bespoke Industrial Automation Systems

Robot pick and place and palletizing automation for container handling

North America now accounts for 75% of business, driving investment in enhanced customer support, local assembly and future manufacturing capability.

Customers choose ALS Mechatronic because we deliver reliable, high-quality automation systems that perform as promised and generate a strong return on investment.” — Andrew Steward

COOKEVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cookeville, Tennessee, USA / Gloucestershire, United Kingdom – ALS Mechatronic, the award-winning, UK-based designer and manufacturer of bespoke industrial automation systems , has expanded its North American operations with the relocation of its US base from Amarillo, Texas to a new, larger facility in Cookeville, Tennessee.The move represents a significant milestone in the company's continued growth across North America, where approximately 75% of ALS Mechatronic's business is now generated. The new facility will serve as the company's North American hub for assembly, configuration, spare parts, service support and, over time, manufacturing activities.The decision to locate the new facility in Cookeville, Tennessee was driven in part by its proximity to one of North America's largest rigid plastic container manufacturers, a long-standing ALS Mechatronic customer with production facilities across the United States and Canada.ALS is currently delivering a multi-million-dollar, multi-year automation programme for the manufacturer, centred around a highly advanced end-of-line container handling and packaging system featuring full track-and-trace capabilities. The project is designed to transform operational efficiency, improve product traceability and provide a scalable platform for future growth across the customer's manufacturing network.ALS Mechatronic has successfully delivered complex end-of-line automation systems for some of North America's largest container manufacturers, packaging operations and dairy producers. The investment in Cookeville reflects the company's long-term commitment to supporting customers locally while creating a foundation for future growth throughout the United States and Canada.Founded in 2002, ALS Mechatronic has built its reputation on designing and manufacturing bespoke automation equipment and systems that improve productivity, traceability, safety, and operational efficiency. Its portfolio includes robotic product handling systems, conveyor systems, palletizing and depalletizing solutions, automatic bottle bagging machines and debaggers, case and tray erecting equipment, vision inspection systems, end-of-line automation, control systems, and fully integrated factory automation projects."North America remains an important market for ALS, and this investment demonstrates our commitment to supporting customers for the long term," said Andrew Steward, Managing Director of ALS Mechatronic."Manufacturing in the UK has never been a barrier to serving North American customers, even during Covid. However, expanding our presence in Tennessee gives us greater flexibility, faster response times and a platform for future growth. More importantly, it demonstrates our long-term commitment to the region through continued investment in local facilities, local talent and operational capabilities, giving customers confidence in ALS Mechatronic as a stable, trusted automation partner for years to come."Despite ongoing discussions around tariffs and international trade, ALS Mechatronic remains highly competitive in the North American market. "Even when tariffs are taken into account, our customers continue to see exceptional value in what we deliver," continued Steward. "Our focus has never been on being the cheapest supplier, although we are told we invariably are. Customers choose ALS because we deliver reliable, high-quality automation systems that perform as promised and generate a strong return on investment. The fact that many customers return to us for additional projects is the strongest endorsement of our approach."Steward has worked extensively with US and Canadian businesses throughout his career and believes the company's continued growth in the region is built on long-term relationships and a shared approach to doing business."I've spent my entire career working with customers across the United States and Canada. We've built fantastic relationships over the years and found North American businesses to be innovative, ambitious and great to work with. Expanding our presence in Tennessee is a natural next step in strengthening those partnerships and supporting future growth."The announcement follows several years of successful project delivery throughout North America, including large-scale automated container handling, packaging and end-of-line automation systems for global manufacturers. As labor shortages, operational efficiency demands and reshoring initiatives continue to drive automation investment, ALS Mechatronic expects demand for bespoke automation solutions to remain strong.The expansion of the Cookeville facility reinforces the company's commitment to helping North American manufacturers automate complex processes through engineered solutions tailored to their exact requirements, while creating a pathway towards increased local manufacturing capability in the years ahead.About ALS MechatronicALS Mechatronic is an award-winning British automation company specializing in bespoke industrial automation systems, robot integration and turnkey end-of-line solutions for manufacturers.

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