McKee Administration Receives ﻿$25,000 AARP Grant to Launch Statewide Accessory Dwelling Unit Design Competition

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Governor Dan McKee and Secretary of Housing Deborah Goddard today announced that the McKee Administration has been awarded $25,000 through the 2026 AARP Community Challenge [zk8ngbyab.cc.rs6.net] grant program to launch the +1 RI ADU Design Competition [zk8ngbyab.cc.rs6.net], an initiative to develop a publicly available library of ready-to-use accessory dwelling unit (ADU) designs for Rhode Islanders. The competition will invite architects, designers, builders, contractors, and students to develop ADU design concepts that support Rhode Island's Housing 2030 goals by creating cost-effective housing solutions that can be replicated in communities across the state. The designs will also prioritize accessibility and livability across the lifespan, including features that support older adults, individuals with disabilities, and families seeking flexible housing options that allow them to age in place or remain connected to their communities. “Rhode Island is addressing our housing challenges with creativity, urgency, and a commitment to delivering real solutions,” said Governor Dan McKee. “The +1 RI ADU Design Competition will help homeowners unlock new housing opportunities on properties they already own, while creating design options that can be replicated in communities throughout Rhode Island.” “Meeting Rhode Island's housing needs will require innovation, partnership, and a willingness to embrace new solutions,” said Secretary of Housing Deborah Goddard. “ADUs are a flexible, cost-effective way to expand housing within existing neighborhoods. This competition will help remove barriers by providing professionally designed, ready-to-use plans that simplify the path from concept to construction. We are grateful to AARP for supporting this effort and look forward to the solutions designers will bring forward." Led by the Rhode Island Executive Office of Housing (EOH) in partnership with the Residential Construction Workforce Partnership and the +1 RI ADU Design Competition Steering Committee—which includes representatives from RIHousing, HousingWorks RI, PCF Development, AIA Rhode Island, the City of Providence, and a former state architect—the competition will create a publicly accessible catalog of accessory dwelling unit (ADU) designs available to Rhode Island homeowners at no cost. The competition will select winning designs that demonstrate innovative, practical, and cost-effective approaches to ADU development. In addition to cash prizes funded through the AARP grant, EOH will work directly with awardees to advance selected designs toward permit-ready documentation and implementation resources that homeowners, designers, and local officials can use to move projects forward. The +1 RI ADU Design Competition supports Rhode Island’s Housing 2030 goal of permitting 15,000 units statewide through the end of 2030, including permitting 525 ADUs as part of the state’s broader effort to expand housing production and increase housing choices for Rhode Islanders. Nationwide, ADUs have been identified as a key strategy for increasing housing supply while preserving neighborhood character and expanding options that support affordability, flexibility, and more efficient use of residential properties. ADUs are also increasingly recognized as an important tool for helping older adults age in place by enabling multigenerational living, caregiver proximity, and the ability to downsize without leaving established communities. By creating a public library of ready-to-use ADU designs, the initiative will help streamline planning, reduce costs, and accelerate the development of new units across Rhode Island. The +1 RI ADU Design Competition will launch on August 10, 2026, with submissions due October 23, 2026. A virtual Q&A session will be held on September 9, 2026. Winning designs will be announced in November and showcased at a public awards event in December. Additional information on eligibility requirements, competition guidelines, application materials, and the timeline will be released prior to launch and will be available at [zk8ngbyab.cc.rs6.net]https://housing.ri.gov/about-us/featured-initiatives/1-ri-adu-design-competition. [zk8ngbyab.cc.rs6.net] What They’re Saying: “AARP Rhode Island has been a tremendous partner in promoting the development of ADUs: the legislation I sponsored in the House was AARP’s top policy priority, and their advocacy helped us get the bill over the finish line. ADUs are an affordable option for people of all ages, and AARP has also done a great deal of outreach to help consumers learn more about them. I am thrilled that AARP is now sponsoring this design competition, which will be a huge help for homeowners interested in creating ADUs,” said House Commission on Housing Affordability Chair June S. Speakman (D-Dist. 68, Warren, Bristol). “The +1 RI ADU Design Competition represents exactly the kind of innovative and collaborative approach we need to take on Rhode Island’s housing crisis. ADUs address the ‘missing middle’ by creating opportunities for smaller, more affordable housing options that provide flexibility and smartly repurpose existing spaces. ADUs are a win-win, and this competition will tap into the talent, creativity and expertise that exists throughout our state to help more fully unlock their potential,” said Senator Victoria Gu (D- Dist. 38, Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingstown). “Housing and economic development are both critical to the continued growth and strength of our community, which is why East Providence has prioritized innovative and creative ways to expand affordable housing options for those who call our city home,” said Mayor Bob DaSilva. “Our administration has already advanced legislation — and continues to do so — to make ADUs more accessible and affordable. This AARP Community Challenge grant and competition will help bring more creative minds to the table as we work toward meaningful housing solutions.” “AARP Rhode Island is proud to work with communities across the state to help make them more livable for people of all ages,” said State Director Catherine Taylor. “This Community Challenge project is about turning great local ideas into real improvements that make everyday life better, especially for older Rhode Islanders, and fulfilling AARP’s mission to empower people to choose how we live as we age. Expanding ADUs as an option for Rhode Islanders who want to age in their communities is high on AARP Rhode Island’s agenda when it comes to increasing much-needed accessible housing in the state,” Taylor added. “The Rhode Island Executive Office of Housing’s ADU design competition is an exciting means of getting innovative ADU designs into the hands of Rhode Islanders who want to avail themselves of this affordable and flexible housing alternative.” "Accessory Dwelling Units are a practical, flexible solution that can help Rhode Islanders create more housing opportunities within their existing communities. By developing a library of ready-to-use ADU designs, this competition will help homeowners navigate the process with greater confidence while supporting builders and contractors with plans that are realistic, cost-effective, and buildable. The Rhode Island Builders Association and the Residential Construction Workforce Partnership are proud to partner in this effort to expand housing options, strengthen our workforce, and help meet Rhode Island's growing housing needs," said John Marcantonio, Chief Executive Officer, Rhode Island Builders Association. "In a world where housing shortages and affordable living are pressing concerns, Accessory Dwelling Units offer a glimmer of hope and a practical solution to housing challenges," said Marianne Kelly, AARP of Rhode Island Volunteer. "ADUs create opportunities for homeowners, expand housing choices for residents like me, and help communities increase housing supply in a way that is flexible, cost-effective, and responsive to everyone's needs."