Dr. Eileen DiFrancesco Selected as Top Psychiatrist of the Year in Integrative and Peptide Therapy for 2026 by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Eileen DiFrancesco at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Eileen DiFrancesco , Board-Certified Psychiatrist with expertise in Neuropsychiatry and Psychopharmacology, was recently selected as Top Psychiatrist of the Year in Integrative and Peptide Therapy for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the field.The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this recognition each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With three decades of experience in psychiatry, Dr. DiFrancesco has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results-driven physician and thought leader, Dr. DiFrancesco is the owner of DiFrancesco MD LLC, where she provides advanced psychiatric consultation with a focus on psychopharmacology, neuropsychiatric assessment, integrative psychiatry, addiction, mood disorders, anxiety disorders, OCD, bipolar disorder, and complex diagnostic presentations.Dr. DiFrancesco offers consultative services that include a comprehensive evaluation of brain health, psychiatric history, genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors that may contribute to mental health symptoms. Her philosophy is that a healthy brain is key to well-being, balance, and optimal functioning. She believes that making an accurate diagnosis is the most important first step in treating patients.After 30 years in psychiatry, Dr. DiFrancesco has expanded her clinical and educational focus to include integrative psychopharmacology, brain health, and emerging research in peptide-based and metabolic therapies. She is particularly interested in the evolving literature on peptide based approaches, including their potential relevance to addiction, craving, compulsive behaviors, inflammation, and neuropsychiatric wellness. Her work emphasizes evidence-informed, individualized care and careful diagnostic assessment, while recognizing that many of these areas remain emerging and require continued research.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, psychopharmacology, neuropsychiatry, integrative psychiatry, addiction medicine, mood and anxiety disorders, OCD, bipolar disorder, peptide and metabolic therapy research, QEEG/brain mapping, complex diagnostic assessment, medical education, and brain health.Prior to her career, Dr. DiFrancesco graduated with honors from the University of Pennsylvania, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree. After earning her medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine, she received additional training in both Psychiatry and Neurology.Upon completing residency training at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City, she was appointed Medical Director of the Learning Laboratory, a private facility in Connecticut. There, she specialized in diagnosing and treating Attention Deficit Disorder, Addiction, Depression, and Bipolar Disorder, using Quantitative EEG, also known as Brain Mapping.Her diagnostic skills were also utilized at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, where she assessed psychotic adolescents for schizophrenia treatment and eligibility for research protocols.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. DiFrancesco has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized for her accomplishments. In 2012, she received the Most Compassionate Doctor Award from Vitals. In 2014, she received the Patients’ Choice Award, Top 10 Doctor by State, and Outstanding Professional of the Year. She was also recognized by the International Association of Top Professionals as Top Female Visionary of the Year and Humanitarian of the Year for 2018 and Medical Doctor of the Year in Psychiatry & Neurology for 2017.She will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City this December for her selection as Top Psychiatrist of the Year in Integrative and Peptide Therapy for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, “Choosing Dr. DiFrancesco for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Dr. DiFrancesco attributes her success to persistence and to the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she looks forward to continuing to expand her clinical, educational, and integrative psychiatry work.For more information, please visit: https://eileendifrancescopsychmd.com/ Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mghELH7iCI About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together in one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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