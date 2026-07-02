Connecting Software expands their global presence with a new office in Malaysia

Connecting Software has officially opened their 5th international HQ in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to supplement their growing business in South-East Asia.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connecting Software , a software company offering efficient integration, synchronization and organization solutions, has announced the opening of their newest international HQ in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – their fifth location and its first in Asia. It will serve as a development and support hub, where a team of 10 to 15 employees will aid in expanding Connecting Software’s suite of Business Continuity Planning (BCP) and high security synchronization tools tailored for the APAC market.Opening into Asia allows Connecting Software to adopt a ‘follow-the-sun' approach to customer support, allowing it to offer personal support for its global client base at nearly any hour of the day for the first time. This will help support its expansion in Asia but also benefit its worldwide client base.Connecting Software has seen significant growth in Asia, experiencing over 200% growth in revenues within APAC within the last year. Connecting Software has worked with five Singaporean governmental departments, including a recent major project in collaboration with its partner, NTT Data Singapore . It has worked with companies to increase their threat resilience and ability to maintain continuous operations through its synchronization solutions, the only ones on the market able to maintain a bi-directional sync at scale between Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 , or between a cloud and on-premises solution.Thomas Berndorfer, CEO of Connecting Software, said:“I’m immensely excited for the international growth of this company, which over the course of over 20 years has expanded its physical reach to three continents. Our company does business with Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions and governments from Auckland to Anchorage – and this new office helps to serve that client base even more effectively.Malaysia is a perfect fit for our business given its wealth of tech talent and strategic proximity to many of our clients in Singapore and the broader APAC region. Its dynamic tech and business culture enabled us to get our office from inception to opening in just over three months.ASEAN’s digital economy is predicted to grow to up to $2 trillion by 2030, and as it grows, we anticipate its IT needs, and therefore its need for high-security synchronization and business continuity, will grow as well. We see immense potential in the region.”Connecting Software’s dedicated office will be located at the Sunway Square Corporate tower 2 at INFINITY8 reserve.ENDAbout Connecting Software:Connecting Software has been providing software solutions for synchronizing data and connecting enterprise systems for over two decades. It serves over 1000 customers globally, particularly in highly regulated sectors such as finance, the public sector, and defense.Connecting Software’s solutions work automatically in the background to ensure compliance, increase productivity, and improve security. They easily integrate with popular business applications such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, Office 365/Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Google Workspace and Salesforce. They also incorporate proven, cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain for data integrity and authenticity, and data diodes for unidirectional secure data transfer in sensitive environments. This strategic application of advanced technologies ensures effectiveness and reliability for clients’ critical operations.

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