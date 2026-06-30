2026 Primary Election Day voter assistance available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Three Voter Service and Polling Centers located throughout Douglas County are staffed to help you

You wake up and realize it’s June 30 — Primary Election Day — and you need in-person assistance to vote before the polls close at 7 p.m. It’s good to know that there are three Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPC) in Douglas County open to assist you.

Please visit a VSPC if you need to register to vote, update your voter registration, replace a ballot, or vote in person, or use an ADA-accessible voting machine.

Each VSPC has designated ADA parking and is equipped with an ADA-accessible voting machine and voting booth. Voters with blindness or low vision have the option to listen to an audio ballot. Those who require additional forms of assistance may bring a person of their choosing to help them in marking their ballot, or they may request assistance from an election judge at the VSPC.

If you’re ready to drop off your voted ballot and do not need staff assistance on Election Day, simply deliver your ballot to one of the 23 secure and convenient ballot drop boxes located throughout Douglas County by 7 p.m.

Your ballot must be received by mail, placed in a designated ballot drop box, or you must be in line at a ballot drop box or VSPC location no later than the close of polls at 7 p.m. on Election Day, June 30, for your ballot to count. A postmark of June 30 is not valid as the received date.

For official voter registration and election information or to chat with Elections staff, visit DouglasCOVotes.gov, or contact Douglas County Elections by phone at 303-660-7444.