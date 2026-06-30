LeBron James Named New Jersey’s Most-Searched Sports Star, Surpassing 1.3 Million Annual Searches

LeBron James completely commands the sports landscape in New Jersey, generating an average of 113,070 monthly searches—fueling more than 1.3 million local digital inquiries over the past year.

New study reveals localized digital demand metrics across the Garden State, with Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce trailing the NBA legend.

RICHBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LeBron James completely dominates sports interest metrics in New Jersey, pulling in an average of 113,070 monthly searches—the equivalent of over 1.3 million localized digital inquiries annually.The findings stem from a comprehensive regional analysis conducted by Betinia New Jersey , which evaluated Google search volume across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The study integrated specific localized search qualifiers, including combinations of athlete names alongside high-intent modifiers like "stats," "news," "injury updates," "net worth," and "salary," to determine exact regional fan interest over a rolling 12-month period.New Jersey’s Top Three Sports PersonalitiesWhile LeBron James securely holds the premier spot in the state, major NFL personalities occupy the remaining podium positions:Aaron Rodgers ranks second in New Jersey with 69,340 average monthly searches (832,080 annually), driven by sustained interest from regional football fans.Travis Kelce captures the third position, generating 57,860 monthly searches (694,320 annually) from Garden State residents over the last 12 months.National Landscape: James Retains Top Spot as Clark Dominates the MidwestOn the national stage, LeBron James protects his status as America's most-searched athlete, generating a massive 3,354,130 monthly searches across the country—eclipsing 40,249,560 annual queries.Second place goes to Aaron Rodgers, with 2,251,460 average monthly searches, resulting in 27,017,520 annual searches from Americans looking for updates on the NFL star. Third place on the list goes to Travis Kelce, who sees 1,924,420 average monthly searches, resulting in 23,093,040 searches made for him over the last 12 months.The dataset also highlights incredible regional shifts across the broader sporting landscape, most notably the explosive market demand for WNBA star Caitlin Clark. Ranking fourth overall nationally with over 1.72 million monthly searches, Clark completely locked down the Midwest market, outranking global icons like LeBron James to secure the absolute number-one spot in both Iowa and Indiana.Methodology: A baseline index of 352 prominent sports stars was tracked across all 50 US states and D.C. Comprehensive query variants (including name plus "injury update," "net worth," "salary," and "Instagram") were aggregated to formulate precise market demand profiles. National rankings represent total cumulative monthly search volumes.For more on this story , head over to Sports Talk Florida to read the whole study.

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