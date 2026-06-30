Richmond District Traffic Alert Update: Section of McKenney Highway in Dinwiddie County to close for pipe project
RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close Route 40 (McKenney Highway) between Route 626 (Flatfoot Road) and Route 665 (Walkers Mill Road) in Dinwiddie County for a pipe replacement project. Work requires a continuous closure from 12 p.m. on July 6 through 3 p.m. on July 13.
Residential access will be maintained.
Through-traffic drivers should follow the posted detours which use Walkers Mill Road and Flatfoot Road.
Motorists can contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) to ask questions or to report hazardous road conditions.
Updated traffic information is available on 511Virginia at 511.vdot.virginia.gov and on the free 511Virginia app for mobile devices.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.