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Richmond District Traffic Alert Update: Section of McKenney Highway in Dinwiddie County to close for pipe project

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close Route 40 (McKenney Highway) between Route 626 (Flatfoot Road) and Route 665 (Walkers Mill Road) in Dinwiddie County for a pipe replacement project. Work requires a continuous closure from 12 p.m. on July 6 through 3 p.m. on July 13. 

Residential access will be maintained.

Through-traffic drivers should follow the posted detours which use Walkers Mill Road and Flatfoot Road.

Motorists can contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) to ask questions or to report hazardous road conditions.

Updated traffic information is available on 511Virginia at 511.vdot.virginia.gov and on the free 511Virginia app for mobile devices. 

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Richmond District Traffic Alert Update: Section of McKenney Highway in Dinwiddie County to close for pipe project

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