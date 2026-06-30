Rodeway Inn & Suites - Fort Lauderdale Airport & Port Everglades Cruise Hotel Supports Stay, Park & Cruise Guests

Rodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Airport & Port Everglades Cruise Port

Award-Winning Rodeway Inn Fort Lauderdale airport & cruise port hotel accommodates stay, park & cruise travelers with additional shuttle routes

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Park at the hotel, enjoy a relaxing evening, then jump on a shuttle to your cruise terminal the next morning. Stress-free, easy, breezy, the way every vacation should be!” — Benny Fresco, General Manager

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodeway Inn & Suites - Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruise Port, a budget-friendly, full-service 3-star cruise hotel near Fort Lauderdale Port Everglades Cruise Port and near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), has recently added new shuttle routes to support the increased interest in stay, park & cruise packages amount cruise travelers.Guests staying at Rodeway Inn Fort Lauderdale enjoy award-winning complimentary shuttle service courtesy of Rodeway's own, in-house fleet of luxury shuttles. Welcoming guests from all over the world, this Fort Lauderdale, Florida award-winning hotel specializes in pre-and-post-cruise stays, taking care of passengers for Royal Caribbean, Disney Cruise Line, MSC, Carnival, Norwegian, Holland America and Virgin Voyages cruise passengers departing from two of the country’s busiest cruise ports: Port Everglades and the Port of Miami.With various cruise lines strongly recommending passengers to arrive at the port city at least the day before the ship’s departure to account for air travel delays and cancellations, Rodeway Inn Fort Lauderdale is becoming the perfect destination for stay, park & cruise passengers.A stay, park & cruise package offers cruise passengers a perfect way to start their cruise vacation early, and enjoy a stress-free embarkation and disembarkation process. Guests purchasing this package receive complimentary parking for the duration of the cruise on hotel premises, complimentary shuttle transportation to and from the Port Everglades cruise port, as well as overnight accommodations. Amenities include complimentary breakfast, heated outdoor pool, whirlpool tub suites, tour packages, tropical garden, guest business center, fitness center, Wi-Fi, a full-service Forgot Something gift shop, a full-service conference and banquet hall, and dining at the Marina 84 Sports Bar & Grill."No need to worry about getting to the ship on time, or navigating the cruise port and parking along with thousands of other passengers." stated Benny Fresco, General Manager at Rodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruise Port. "Park at the hotel, enjoy a relaxing evening, then jump on a shuttle that will deliver you to your cruise terminal’s doorstep the next morning. When the cruise is over, that same shuttle will bring you back to our hotel – stress-free, easy, breezy, the way every vacation should be!"Stay, Park & Cruise packages at Rodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruise Port can be booked via rodewayfll.com or booked directly by contacting the hotel.About Rodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Airport & Port Everglades Cruise PortRodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruise Port is a budget-friendly, full-service Fort Lauderdale cruise hotel in close proximity to popular South Florida tourist destinations such as Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Broward Convention Center, Port Everglades Cruise port and the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL). Amenities include complimentary breakfast, heated outdoor pool, whirlpool tub suites, tour packages, tropical garden, guest business center, fitness center, Wi-Fi, a full-service Forgot Something gift shop, a full-service conference and banquet hall, and dining at the Marina 84 Sports Bar & Grill. Rodeway Inn is a top hotel for cruise vacationers, providing cruise port and airport shuttle services, long-term cruise parking as well as Day Rooms for disembarking guests. For more information on Rodeway Inn & Suites, visit http://www.rodewayfll.com or follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram. Rodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale is a member of Choice Hotels International, Inc.(NYSE: CHH).

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