Department of Revenue announces Kenneth Leiser as General Counsel

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth J. Leiser as the agency’s General Counsel. In his new role, Leiser, 63, will lead the department's legal team, ensuring agency compliance with state and federal laws and advising on all legal matters.

"We are glad to have Ken's talents and extensive background here at the Department of Revenue," said Director Trish Vincent. "His unique blend of legal experience, particularly his dedication to public service and his sharp analytical skills honed during his long career as a journalist, make him a tremendous asset to our team and the people of Missouri."

Prior to entering the legal field, Lieser had a distinguished 30-year career as a newspaper reporter and editor in California and Missouri. Leiser covered transportation, aviation, and environmental issues for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, where he also authored a weekly commuting column and served as a night metro editor.

Leiser attended Saint Louis University School of Law, graduating in December 2013. He worked as a trial attorney for the Missouri Public Defender System and as a managing attorney for Legal Services of Southern Missouri. Leiser has served as managing counsel for DOR’s transportation section since October 2023.

"I am honored to continue serving the Missouri Department of Revenue as general counsel," Leiser said. "For me, it has always been about serving; from my days in journalism, to advocating for vulnerable populations, and now in public administration. I will continue to support the department's mission of providing fair, efficient, and transparent service."

A native of Chicago, Leiser grew up in Northern California before relocating to St. Louis in 1998. He and his wife, Michele, currently reside in Jefferson City.

For more information about the General Counsel's Office and the Missouri Department of Revenue, visit dor.mo.gov.

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