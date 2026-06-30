After the Silence: A Memoir Gives Voice to Grief, Faith, and the Journey Toward Healing

After the Silence: A Memoir by Malyna Laroya Plana

Malyna Laroya Plana shares a deeply personal account of stillbirth, loss, divorce, and emotional recovery, offering hope to those carrying invisible grief.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Malyna Laroya Plana announces the release of After the Silence: A Memoir, a profoundly honest and moving account of surviving stillbirth, navigating the collapse of a marriage, wrestling with faith, and rebuilding life after devastating loss. Through deeply personal reflections, the memoir sheds light on experiences that are often endured in silence, offering readers a compassionate exploration of grief, resilience, and transformation. Plana’s story speaks directly to those facing profound sorrow while searching for meaning and hope in the aftermath.

In After the Silence, readers are invited into the author’s journey from joyful anticipation of motherhood to the unimaginable reality of planning her son’s funeral. The memoir chronicles the emotional and physical challenges that followed, including postpartum grief, depression, the unraveling of her marriage, and the painful process of redefining her identity. Through vivid memories and candid storytelling, Plana captures the complex realities of loss that many grieving individuals experience but rarely discuss openly.

The inspiration for the book emerged from the author’s desire to give voice to the hidden struggles carried by countless women and families. Having experienced the isolation that often follows tragedy, she sought to create a work that acknowledges the difficult emotions surrounding grief while offering understanding and connection. By sharing her own story with vulnerability and honesty, Plana provides a source of comfort for readers who may feel unseen in their pain.

Beyond recounting personal experiences, the memoir explores universal themes of heartbreak, faith, survival, and self-discovery. Malyna reflects on the challenges of questioning long-held beliefs during periods of suffering and the courage required to continue moving forward when life no longer resembles what was once imagined. Rather than presenting grief as something to overcome completely, the book examines how loss reshapes identity and how healing can coexist with remembrance.

The book is intended for grieving mothers, individuals coping with loss, those navigating divorce or major life transitions, and anyone struggling with depression following trauma. Readers questioning their faith, searching for emotional healing, or seeking reassurance during difficult seasons may find encouragement within its pages. The memoir offers a compassionate reminder that grief is not a journey that must be faced alone.

Malyna Laroya Plana is a writer whose work is rooted in authenticity, faith, and emotional resilience. Through After the Silence: A Memoir, she transforms her personal experiences into a message of hope and understanding for others facing life’s most difficult challenges. Her story serves as a testament to the strength required to rebuild after loss and the possibility of discovering purpose even in the midst of profound heartbreak.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/03GNRGBH

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