World Parkinson Coalition® Announces New Leadership and Board Appointment

World Parkinson Coalition

I look forward to building on the organization's remarkable legacy and continuing to foster meaningful collaboration that accelerates progress for everyone affected by Parkinson's.” — Malú G. Tansey, WPC President

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Parkinson Coalition (WPC) announced the appointment of new Executive Leadership who will guide the organization through the next three years leading up to the 8th World Parkinson Congress, scheduled for June 2029 in Quebec City, Canada.Taking over the position of President is Malú G. Tansey, PhD (USA), with Jeffrey H. Kordower, PhD (USA), serving as Vice President. Continuing in their leadership roles are Alice Nieuwboer, PhD, PT (Belgium), as Secretary, and Rajesh Pahwa, MD (USA), as Treasurer. The WPC also welcomes Leonidas Stefanis, MD, PhD (Greece), as its newest member of the Board of Directors.The World Parkinson Coalition hosts the only global event that brings together all stakeholders in the Parkinson’s community, including basic scientists, neurologists, clinicians, rehabilitation specialists, nurses, allied health professionals, people with Parkinson’s, and care partners. Through its work and the triennial World Parkinson Congress , the WPC creates opportunities for collaboration, education, and innovation aimed at improving treatment, care, and quality of life for people living with Parkinson’s worldwide."Strong leadership is essential to advancing the mission of the World Parkinson Coalition," said Elizabeth Pollard, Executive Director of the WPC. "We are thrilled to welcome this exceptional leadership team and newest Board member as we build on the momentum of our ongoing work and of the recent 7th World Parkinson Congress as we look ahead to 2029."Dr. Malú G. Tansey assumes the role of President after serving as Vice President of the World Parkinson Coalition. An internationally recognized neuroscientist, Tansey is Director of Neuroimmunology Research at the Stark Neurosciences Research Institute and a faculty member at the Indiana University School of Medicine. Her research focuses on the role of inflammation and immune system dysfunction in Parkinson's disease and related neurodegenerative disorders. A long-time supporter of the World Parkinson Congress, Tansey has served in numerous leadership roles within the organization and has been a strong advocate for fostering collaboration among researchers, clinicians, people with Parkinson's, and care partners. As President, she will help guide the Coalition's efforts as it looks toward the 8th World Parkinson Congress in Quebec City in 2029.Dr. Jeffrey H. Kordower, the newly elected Vice President, is the founding director of the ASU-Banner Neurodegenerative Disease Research Center and The Charlene and J. Orin Edson Distinguished Director at the Biodesign Institute at Arizona State University. Kordower has been involved with the World Parkinson Congress since its inception, serving as a speaker, program committee member, and Board Director. His pioneering work in neural transplantation, disease pathogenesis, gene therapy, and stem cell research has helped shape the field of Parkinson's research over the past four decades.Joining the Board of Directors is Dr. Leonidas Stefanis, Professor of Neurology at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens Medical School and Director of the 1st Department of Neurology at Eginition Hospital in Athens, Greece. He is also an Affiliated Researcher at the Biomedical Research Foundation of the Academy of Athens. An internationally respected clinician-scientist, Stefanis is known for his research into the molecular mechanisms underlying Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders, with a particular focus on alpha-synuclein biology, lysosomal dysfunction, and neurodegeneration. He has authored hundreds of scientific publications and has been actively involved in numerous international Parkinson's research initiatives."I am honored to serve as President of the World Parkinson Coalition," said Tansey. "The WPC occupies a unique place in the Parkinson's community by bringing together researchers, clinicians, people with Parkinson's, care partners, and advocates from around the world. I look forward to building on the organization's remarkable legacy and continuing to foster meaningful collaboration that accelerates progress for everyone affected by Parkinson's.""We are excited to welcome Leonidas Stefanis to the Board and to begin this new chapter under Malú's leadership," said outgoing WPC President Roger Barker. "Their scientific expertise, international perspectives, and longstanding commitment to the Parkinson's community will help guide the Coalition as it continues to expand its global impact."A complete list of the WPC Board of Directors is available at the World Parkinson Coalition website About the World Parkinson CoalitionThe World Parkinson Coalition Inc. provides an international cross-pollinated forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives, and advocacy efforts related to Parkinson's disease. Through its triennial World Parkinson Congresses, the WPC creates opportunities for researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, people with Parkinson's, and care partners to learn from one another, collaborate, and advance Parkinson's research, care, and advocacy worldwide.About Parkinson's DiseaseAffecting nearly one million Americans and more than 11 million people worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the fastest growing neurological disease on the planet and the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's disease. There is currently no cure for Parkinson's disease, and approximately 90,000 people are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.

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