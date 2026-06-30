The average UK garage loses over £40,000 per year from customer no-shows, Klipboard research finds

Using Pay By Link means garages can secure the booking and protect revenue

New Klipboard data from nearly 2,800 garages reveals the true cost of missed appointments, and why reminders alone don’t always help.

While reminder messages are important, the data shows that doesn’t secure commitment. People forget about their appointments all the time. Sometimes they find a better price down the road.” — Lochan Sim, VP Payments at Klipboard

HUNGERFORD, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For most garage owners, no-shows are just part of the job. A customer books a service, the bay is blocked out, parts are ordered, and then they simply don’t turn up. It’s frustrating, but the overall impact is rarely measured.New analysis of booking data from nearly 2,800 UK and Irish garages, selected from those using Klipboard ’s Autowork Online garage management software, paints a clearer picture of the cost of missed appointments, and points to a straightforward fix.More than 200,000 missed bookings in five monthsBetween January and May 2026, those 2,800 garages recorded over 1.8 million customer bookings. Of those, 12% ended in a no-show.For a typical independent garage completing 100 jobs a month, that translates to roughly 12 empty bays each month. At an average invoice value of £300, that equates to £3,600 in lost revenue each month, or £42,200 a year, before counting the cost of non-returnable items.Research suggests that SMS reminders have little impact on the rate of missed appointments, but taking deposits and offering ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ to spread costs to the customer, does cut no-shows and reduce lost revenue.SMS reminders are not the answer on their ownMany garages already send text reminders ahead of appointments, but the data suggests it doesn’t reduce no-shows in a meaningful way.Garages in the data that actively used SMS reminders had similar no-show rates to those that didn’t. Some of the heaviest SMS senders in the dataset - garages sending over 1,000 messages a year - still recorded no-show rates above 15%.Lochan Sim, VP Payments at Klipboard, said: “While reminder messages are important, the data shows that doesn’t secure commitment.“People forget about their appointments all the time. Sometimes they find a better price down the road and don’t let you know. Or maybe they realise that their bank balance won’t cover the bill until after payday.”Deposits and Buy Now Pay LaterTo solve these problems, Klipboard has launched new features in Autowork Online that allow garages to take up-front deposits, and gives customers the option of deferring their payments through Klarna (the ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ service).Across service industries, data shows that even small deposits can reduce no-shows by 50 to 75%, which could equate to £20,000 to £30,000 of extra revenue for the typical UK garage each year.And industry studies suggest offering Buy Now Pay Later options like Klarna can increase conversion rates by 20-30%, while giving customers a way to spread the cost of unexpected repair bills.Together, these new Autowork Online features reduce no-shows and make it easier for garages to get paid.Available now, built into Autowork OnlineDeposits and Buy Now Pay Later are already built into Autowork Online through Klipboard’s payment solution, Klipboard Money . Klipboard is currently offering free setup and training to existing customers: contact Klipboard here.────────────────────────────────────────Data based on anonymised analysis of 2,794 active garages and over 1.8 million bookings processed through the Klipboard platform, January to May 2026. Customer names have been withheld.────────────────────────────────────────About KlipboardKlipboard is a leading provider of software solutions for the automotive aftermarket, helping vehicle workshops, repair networks, parts distributors, tyre businesses, wholesalers and automotive service providers operate more efficiently and profitably. Serving more than 55,000 businesses worldwide, Klipboard delivers industry-specific cloud software that supports every stage of the operational lifecycle, from inventory and purchasing to customer management, vehicle servicing, payments and business performance.Beyond automotive, Klipboard also provides leading software solutions for wholesale distribution, equipment rental, field service, manufacturing, retail and specialist trade sectors. With customers in more than 70 countries and over 1,600 employees globally, Klipboard combines deep industry expertise, embedded AI and operational intelligence to help businesses work smarter, grow faster and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

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