F-15EX returns to Kadena, advances transition to next-generation airpower

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- The F-15EX Eagle II returned to Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2026, accompanied by two F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft, all assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Building on the aircraft's inaugural visit last year, the deployment provides another opportunity for Airmen to train alongside the Air Force's newest fighter as Kadena prepares for its transition to the F-15EX.

The visit represents the next phase of the Department of the War's effort to replace Kadena's F-15C/D Eagle fleet with F-15EX aircraft. Operating the Eagle II from its future home station allows pilots, maintainers and support personnel to continue refining the tactics, procedures and sustainment practices that will support long-term operations across the Indo-Pacific.

"Building familiarity with the aircraft now will help ensure a smooth transition as the Eagle II becomes part of Kadena's long-term mission and strengthens combat readiness across the Indo-Pacific," said Lt. Col. Casey Watts, commander of the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron.

Throughout the visit, Airmen from across the 18th Wing will strengthen integration between operations, maintenance and mission support organizations while working alongside the aircraft. The deployment also provides opportunities to validate maintenance procedures, logistics requirements and combat generation capabilities that will support future F-15EX operations at Kadena.

Equipped with advanced avionics, enhanced survivability, modern electronic warfare systems and increased weapons capacity, the F-15EX will strengthen Kadena's ability to respond to evolving security challenges across the Indo-Pacific. Operating the aircraft from its future home station also gives Airmen firsthand experience with its systems and support requirements before it becomes part of the wing's daily operations.

"The F-15EX represents the next chapter of airpower at Kadena," said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, 18th Wing commander. "Our Airmen have the opportunity to train with the aircraft, build confidence in its capabilities and ensure we're ready to project lethality and integrate into operations as we continue providing combat power in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific."

For the 67th Fighter Squadron, which will become Kadena's first operational F-15EX unit, the deployment provides another opportunity to expand the operational knowledge and technical expertise needed to employ the Eagle II. By participating in integration events with the test aircraft, future pilots, maintainers and support personnel continue refining the tactics and sustainment practices that will support the squadron's mission when the F-15EX joins Kadena's flight line.

As Kadena continues preparing for the F-15EX's permanent arrival, each integration event moves the wing one step closer to fielding the Eagle II as part of its enduring mission in the Indo-Pacific. By bringing together operators, maintainers and mission support Airmen, the 18th Wing is ensuring the expertise, integration and combat readiness needed to employ the aircraft from day one.