Arizona ISR Airmen enable NATO deterrence, Article 5 response during Ramstein Flag ‘26

ARLINGTON, Va. – Intelligence analysts from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 214th Attack Group bolstered their wartime readiness while supporting NATO Allied Air Command’s (AIRCOM’s) exercise Ramstein Flag 2026 in the Combined Air Operations Centre (CAOC) Bodø, Norway, June 8-19, 2026.

Integrating ANG Airmen into NATO's newest CAOC during the exercise is vital because their specialized expertise bridges critical information-sharing gaps and strengthens the Alliance's collective ability to coordinate rapid, distributed operations across strategically vital regions in the High North.

The Airmen’s intelligence gathering and reporting enabled rapid information sharing among 18 NATO nations in support of more than 1,000 sorties flown by over 200 multi-national aircraft during the large-scale, aviation focused exercise.

“Multi-domain intelligence is the catalyst for NATO's decisive advantage at Ramstein Flag 2026,” said Air Force Maj. Jon Morales, RAFL26 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance lead. “By transforming shared information into the unified power necessary to outpace and overcome any emerging threat, we deter and demonstrate our advantage as interoperable partners.”

Now in its third year, RAFL26 focused on the coordinated and united response to a hypothetical NATO Article 5 scenario that stipulates an armed attack against one member state in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all.

The 214th AG Airmen brought a coveted capability to Norway, directly supporting one of AIRCOM’s four operational priorities for RAFL26: “Information, intel, and data sharing,” which included coordination among NATO air forces in the planning and execution of operations in a semi- or non-permissive environment. The ISR team delivered time-critical threat assessments and battlespace situational awareness while also enabling effective mission planning for the Allied and partner nations operating across 20 geographical locations.

The 214th AG is stationed at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, as a geographically separated unit to the 162nd Wing. Serving a long way from home, Morales noted his team’s flexibility, professionalism and depth of knowledge during the two-week exercise. He witnessed the team’s impact as they seamlessly integrated into mission planning and execution roles, and said he is particularly proud of their pivotal contributions to RAFL mission threads of Integrated Air and Missile Defense and Counter Anti-Access/Area Denial operations.

“As an intelligence analyst supporting multinational fighter mission planning during RAFL26, I saw firsthand that our greatest force multiplier is not a platform … it is interoperability,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Cazares Montano. “The exercise demonstrated how intelligence integration, shared situational awareness, and trust among NATO partners create the decision advantage needed to succeed in today’s contested battlespace.”

While RAFL 26 was primarily aviation focused, the exercise bolstered the 214th AG’s wartime readiness by allowing the team to conduct rapid analysis of complex battlefield data in a contested simulated and real-world environment—critical intelligence capabilities the Air National Guard needs across all domains and in every theater.

At the conclusion of RAFL26, the 214th AG proved its ability to integrate among NATO Allies and provide critical battlefield data that can enable the Alliance’s collective deterrence and defense.

“The Air National Guard ISR team’s integration and success at Ramstein Flag 2026 relied on delivering precise, all-domain intelligence to the warfighters,” Morales said. “This shared awareness is what guarantees the decisive advantage of the Alliance, ensuring NATO forces remain unmatched in their readiness to deter aggression and defeat any adversary, when needed.”