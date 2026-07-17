Marketing Agencies Turn to White Label Pay Per Call as Client Retention Becomes Industry Challenge

Exclusive Live Calls launches its AI-powered White Label Pay Per Call Platform, enabling marketing agencies to offer Pay Per Call, Pay Per Lead, Pay Per Appointment, and Performance Marketing services under their own brand.

Marketing agencies can now launch their own branded Pay Per Call company using Exclusive Live Calls' AI-powered White Label platform.

Exclusive Live Calls is redefining performance marketing by giving agencies everything they need to launch their own white label pay per call platform, while we handle the technology & infrastructure.” — David Shnader, Founder & CEO, Exclusive Live Calls

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive Live Calls, a leading Pay Per Call marketplace and performance marketing technology company, today announced the launch of its White Label Pay Per Call Platform, a turnkey solution that enables marketing agencies, lead generation companies, consultants, and entrepreneurs to launch their own branded Pay Per Call business without building the technology themselves.The platform allows agencies to expand beyond traditional marketing services by offering exclusive inbound calls, Pay Per Lead, Pay Per Appointment, AI-powered call automation, call tracking, reporting, and customer management under their own brand."Marketing agencies have become easier to replace than ever before," said David Shnader, Founder of Exclusive Live Calls. "If your agency only offers Google Ads, SEO, websites, or social media management, your clients can find someone offering similar services almost anywhere. Our goal is to help agencies become an essential part of their clients' businesses by giving them the ability to generate qualified customers, not just marketing reports."As digital marketing becomes increasingly competitive, agencies face growing pressure to justify monthly retainers while competing against freelancers, offshore providers, and AI-powered marketing tools. Many agencies struggle with client churn because business owners measure success by revenue, not impressions, clicks, or website traffic.Exclusive Live Calls believes the future belongs to agencies that evolve beyond traditional marketing services and become long-term growth partners.With the White Label Pay Per Call Platform , agencies can launch their own branded Pay Per Call company while Exclusive Live Calls manages the underlying technology and operations.The platform includes:• White Label branding with the agency's own logo and identity• Complete Pay Per Call technology• Publisher network• Campaign management• Call routing• Billing and invoicing• Customer dashboards• AI-powered automation• CRM integrations• Call analytics and reporting• Ongoing operational supportInstead of spending years building infrastructure, recruiting publishers, or developing software, agencies can focus on what they already do best—building relationships and growing their customer base.The platform also enables agencies to offer additional recurring revenue services, including:• Exclusive Inbound Calls• Pay Per Lead campaigns• Pay Per Appointment campaigns• AI Receptionists• AI Call Qualification• After-hours call answering• Marketing automation• CRM integration• Call tracking• Performance reportingAccording to Exclusive Live Calls, agencies that expand beyond traditional digital marketing become significantly more valuable because they become part of the client's daily operations."Imagine telling a client that you don't just manage their Google Ads," David Shnader added. "You also provide exclusive inbound calls, answer every missed call with AI after business hours, automate follow-up, track every conversation, and help generate predictable revenue. That's a completely different relationship. You're no longer just another marketing agency—you become part of the infrastructure that helps their business grow."The company believes White Label Pay Per Call represents one of the fastest-growing opportunities in performance marketing, allowing agencies to create recurring revenue while helping businesses acquire qualified customers through measurable results rather than impressions or clicks."Our mission is simple," David Shnader said. "You bring the client relationships. We provide the platform, technology, publisher network, AI automation, reporting, billing, and operations. Together, we help agencies build businesses their clients simply can't imagine operating without."Exclusive Live Calls serves businesses across multiple industries, including home services, legal, insurance, healthcare, finance, and automotive, connecting buyers with qualified inbound phone calls through performance-based marketing.For more information about the White Label Pay Per Call Platform, visit https://ExclusiveLiveCalls.com According to industry reports, customer acquisition costs continue to rise across Google Ads, Meta Ads, and other digital advertising platforms. At the same time, agencies face increasing pressure to justify retainers while competing against freelancers, AI tools, and lower-cost providers.Businesses are demanding measurable ROI instead of marketing metrics, pushing agencies to rethink how they deliver value.About Exclusive Live CallsBusinesses no longer want promises.They want measurable results.Phone calls.Qualified leads.Booked appointments.Closed sales.This is why performance marketing continues to grow across industries including home services, insurance, legal, healthcare, finance, and automotive.Through the platform, agencies operate entirely under their own brand while Exclusive Live Calls manages the underlying infrastructure.Clients never interact with Exclusive Live Calls.The agency owns the customer relationship, branding, pricing, and long-term growth strategy.Exclusive Live Calls is a leading Pay Per Call marketplace and White Label technology platform that helps businesses, marketing agencies, affiliate networks, and entrepreneurs generate qualified inbound calls through performance-based marketing. The company's AI-powered platform includes call routing, publisher management, reporting, billing, CRM integrations, and White Label solutions that enable partners to launch their own Pay Per Call business under their own brand."I believe the next generation of marketing agencies won't simply manage advertising campaigns," said David Shnader, Founder of Exclusive Live Calls."They'll become growth partners. They'll provide AI automation, CRM systems, customer acquisition, exclusive inbound calls, and business intelligence. Agencies that evolve into complete business platforms will retain clients longer and build significantly more predictable recurring revenue."Exclusive Live Calls plans to continue expanding its White Label Platform with AI-driven call analytics, campaign intelligence, CRM integrations, publisher marketplace technology, and advanced performance marketing tools designed to help agencies build scalable recurring revenue businesses.

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