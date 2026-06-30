Exigent Technologies Ranked on 2026 MSP 501—Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider. Proud to be honored in the 2026 MSP 501

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Best of the Best in the Managed Services Industry

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business technology services partner Exigent Technologies has earned a coveted spot among the world's elite managed service providers, securing recognition on the 2026 MSP 501—the technology industry's most rigorous and respected ranking of MSP excellence.

This honor reflects on Exigent’s commitment to empowering growth-oriented small and midsize businesses with strategic managed IT services built for long-term success. Through The Exigent Method—a consultative framework powered by our Assurance Managed Services and guided by experienced Technical Advisors—we engineer stability, deliver predictable outcomes, and align technology with each client's business objectives.

About the MSP 501

For the past 19 years, the MSP 501 has stood apart from simple revenue rankings by demanding a comprehensive analysis of financial performance, operational efficiency, and business health—making it the gold standard for identifying the world's best-run managed service providers. Unlike traditional lists that reward size alone, the MSP 501 recognizes organizations that demonstrate sustainable growth, recurring revenue strength, profit optimization, and the strategic discipline that defines true industry leadership.

“The 2026 MSP 501 winners represent the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Everyone wants to be a 501 because they stand head and shoulders above the competition,” said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content, Channel Events. “Today's managed services organizations serve as the backbone to the world's small, medium, and large organizations, and the MSP 501 sets the standard for all other MSPs. These managed service providers aren't just keeping pace with the industry—they're actively shaping the future of managed services. Making the MSP 501 list is a testament to their commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and their ability to deliver exceptional value to their clients in an increasingly complex technology landscape.”

The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry, delivering outstanding vendor- and platform-neutral advice and value to small, midsized, and enterprise customers. This year, the MSP 501 averaged more than $32 million in revenue. The 501 MSPs on the list averaged 10% revenue growth, and recurring revenue made up almost 60% of total revenue. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of security, cloud, AI, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring and management.

It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. The MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology developed in collaboration with industry-leading experts, the MSP Summit Board, and past MSP 501 winners. The ranking rewards MSPs with long-term financial health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency. Winners will be recognized on the MSP Summit website and honored during the MSP 501 Awards Gala at MSP Summit, Sept. 28-30, 2026, in Orlando, FL.

Honored by the MSP 501 Ranking

“We’re incredibly grateful for this recognition because it reflects the collective effort of our entire team and the trust our clients place in us every day,” said Gerald Busardo, President and CEO of Exigent. “We're honored to be recognized alongside so many outstanding MSPs that continue to raise the bar for our industry. Achievements such as this are never the result of one person; we earn this honor through the efforts of the talented people on our team who care deeply about our clients. We're proud of what our team has accomplished, and we're excited to continue to improve and innovate on our journey to enabling our clients’ success.”

“The MSP 501 represents far more than a ranking—it's the definitive benchmark for excellence in the managed services industry, and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to serving the channel community,” said Kelly Danziger, General Manager, Channel Partners and MSP Summit. “Our team works year-round to provide the insights, connections, and platforms that empower MSPs to grow and thrive in an ever-evolving market. Backed by the power of Informa, a global leader in live events, digital platforms, and research, we leverage unparalleled industry expertise and data-driven intelligence to deliver programs like the MSP 501 that truly matter. This recognition celebrates not just the achievements of these exceptional providers, but the collaborative ecosystem we've built together to drive the channel forward.”

The Exigent Method

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has empowered growth-oriented small and midsize businesses with strategic managed IT services built for long-term success. Through The Exigent Method—a consultative framework powered by our Assurance Managed Services and guided by experienced Technical Advisors—we engineer stability, deliver predictable outcomes, and align technology with each client's business objectives.

Our exceptional service team operates as a true extension of our clients' business, providing personalized support from professionals who understand each customer’s environment, priorities, and growth plans. With an average employee tenure exceeding a decade and client partnerships that last just as long, Exigent delivers rare continuity in an industry known for constant change.

Headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, with additional locations in New York City, Denver, and Los Angeles, Exigent serves businesses that value strategic guidance, integrity, and white-glove service.

For more information, visit exigent.net, call 1.877.EXIGENT, or email learnmore@exigent.net.

About Channel Partners

Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit serve the global community of technology advisors, managed service providers (MSPs), channel partners, and technology suppliers. Through industry-leading events, educational programming, networking opportunities, and recognition programs, they help channel professionals build stronger businesses, forge valuable partnerships, and accelerate growth.

For nearly 30 years, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit have served as trusted resources for the global channel community, helping technology businesses connect, grow, and succeed in an ever-evolving marketplace.

Learn more at channelpartnersconference.com and themspsummit.com.

Media Contact: Dave Raffo, Sr. Conference Editor & Community Manager, Informa Connect

David.Raffo@informa.com



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