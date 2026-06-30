Casper, Meadows, Schwartz & Cook Managing Partner Adam Carlson Featured in Plaintiff Magazine

The Plaintiff Magazine profile highlights the attorney’s lifelong commitment to learning, leadership and client advocacy.

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casper, Meadows, Schwartz & Cook is proud to announce that Managing Partner Adam Carlson has been featured in Plaintiff Magazine, which profiled his career, approach to litigation and commitment to continuous learning.The profile highlights Carlson’s belief that success in the courtroom begins long before trial. Describing himself as a “student athlete,” Carlson has built his career around constantly expanding his knowledge to better serve clients in complex litigation. Whether studying the industries behind product liability cases, completing professional development programs or learning Spanish to communicate more effectively with clients, he embraces every opportunity to become a stronger advocate.Carlson has spent almost 13 years with Casper, Meadows, Schwartz & Cook, where he represents clients in catastrophic injury, wrongful death, civil rights, premises liability and product liability cases. His work includes an $8.1 million verdict for two families injured when a tree collapsed during a busy farmers' market, along with numerous other complex injury cases.Beyond his litigation practice, Carlson is dedicated to mentoring the next generation of attorneys. He teaches trial practice through the Contra Costa County Bar Association, speaks to law students about negotiation and has served in several leadership positions with the Earl Warren American Inn of Court.Carlson encourages attorneys to embrace every opportunity to keep learning.“Chances are, whatever issues you’re dealing with, it’s not the first time someone has dealt with it, and there’s likely an educational course out there to help you,” Carlson said. “I highly recommend seeking out educational courses specific to any issue you’re dealing with.”The article also highlights Carlson's collaborative approach to practicing law and his commitment to building meaningful relationships with clients, colleagues, and the broader legal community. Those qualities have defined his career and continue to shape his work today.Read Carlson’s full profile in Plaintiff Magazine About Casper, Meadows, Schwartz & CookCasper, Meadows, Schwartz & Cook is committed to providing high-quality legal services and has earned a strong reputation for representing victims of serious personal injuries. Known for securing multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements, Casper, Meadows, Schwartz & Cook continues to fight for justice on behalf of their clients.Casper, Meadows, Schwartz & Cook2121 North California BlvdSuite 1020Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.