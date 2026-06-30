Medical Imaging Market to Reach USD 66.02 Billion by 2035 at 4.63% CAGR

Medical Imaging Market Size

Medical Imaging Market to Grow from USD 41.99B in 2025 to USD 66.02B by 2035—Driven by Rising Chronic Disease Burden, AI-Integrated Imaging Platforms

NY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per Market Research Future, the global Medical Imaging Market size is projected to grow from USD 41.99 Billion in 2025 to USD 66.02 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period 2025–2035. The market was valued at USD 40.13 Billion in 2024, with North America leading at over 38.00% share, generating around USD 15.25 Billion in revenue.The 4.63% CAGR—anchored by structural healthcare demand rather than discretionary spending—is driven by three converging forces: the rising prevalence of chronic diseases that continues to widen the addressable patient base for diagnostic imaging, sustained integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning that is improving image quality and diagnostic accuracy across modalities, and the expanding reach of telemedicine that is reshaping how imaging services are delivered and interpreted across borders.National governments and global health bodies are reinforcing this momentum. The World Health Organization has reported that the proportion of the global population aged 60 years and older is expected to double by 2050, a demographic shift that is mechanically expanding demand for diagnostic imaging services. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that chronic diseases account for nearly 90% of healthcare spending in the U.S., reinforcing the role of early and accurate diagnosis in reducing the long-term cost of care. Together, these structural forces are creating the clinical and reimbursement infrastructure on which the Medical Imaging Market depends.Request A Free Sample: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1995 Key Market Trends & Growth DriversRising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Aging PopulationThe increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and diabetes is a primary driver of the Medical Imaging Market, as these conditions require regular monitoring and advanced diagnostic techniques across MRI, CT, and ultrasound. The World Health Organization projects that the share of the global population aged 60 and above will double by 2050, a trend that is increasing demand for imaging services as older patients typically experience a higher incidence of health complications requiring diagnostic evaluation. Each percentage point of chronic disease incidence gain translates into measurable procedure volume growth, making this driver structurally durable through 2035.Artificial Intelligence and Technological AdvancementsThe Medical Imaging Market is experiencing rapid technological progress, particularly in artificial intelligence and machine learning, which are enhancing image quality and diagnostic accuracy while improving operational efficiency. AI-integrated MRI and CT platforms gained rapid adoption in 2025, with manufacturers launching real-time image reconstruction systems that reduce scan time and enhance clarity, transforming hospital workflow efficiency. Research from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation indicates that early and accurate diagnosis plays a key role in reducing the burden of major diseases, supporting continued adoption of AI-enhanced imaging solutions across hospitals and diagnostic centers.Telemedicine Integration and Preventive Healthcare FocusThe integration of telemedicine into the Medical Imaging Market is reshaping service delivery, enabling remote consultations and interpretations that extend healthcare providers' reach and optimize resource utilization, particularly across the Asia-Pacific region. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control highlights the growing use of digital health platforms and remote healthcare technologies to strengthen cross-border medical collaboration. In parallel, growing awareness of early disease detection—supported by government screening initiatives—is driving demand for imaging modalities that facilitate timely diagnosis, particularly in oncology and cardiology.Ask for Customization: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/1995 Market Segment InsightsBy Imaging TechniqueMagnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): Commands the largest share among imaging techniques, reflecting its extensive use in neurological and musculoskeletal imaging and its ability to provide detailed images without radiation. MRI is projected to grow from USD 12.0 Billion to USD 20.0 Billion through the forecast period, remaining the preferred modality for soft-tissue examination and complex diagnostic cases.Computed Tomography (CT): The fastest-growing imaging technique, gaining traction on the back of advancements in scan speed and image quality. CT's versatility and rapid, high-resolution output make it crucial in emergency departments, reinforcing its expanding role alongside MRI in an increasingly integrated clinical diagnostics approach.Ultrasound, X-Ray, and Nuclear Imaging: Continue to contribute meaningfully to the Medical Imaging Market, with varied applications across clinical practice. The ultrasound segment is anticipated to grow from USD 8.0 Billion to USD 12.0 Billion by 2035.By End UseHospitals: The largest end-use segment, valued between USD 15.0 Billion and USD 25.0 Billion in 2024, supported by extensive resources and a broad range of imaging services spanning surgery, oncology, and emergency care. Hospitals possess the infrastructure and financial scale to invest in cutting-edge imaging systems, anchoring a multidisciplinary approach to patient management.Diagnostic Imaging Centers: The fastest-growing end-use segment, valued between USD 10.0 Billion and USD 15.0 Billion in 2024, propelled by rising demand for outpatient imaging services, improved accessibility, and growing awareness of preventative healthcare. These centers offer specialized, non-invasive imaging with quicker turnaround times, making them an increasingly essential part of the care continuum.Research Institutes and Outpatient Facilities: Research institutes are projected to contribute between USD 5.0 Billion and USD 10.0 Billion to the Medical Imaging Market, supporting clinical and translational imaging research alongside outpatient facility demand.By ModalityRadiography: The dominant modality, expected to grow from USD 10.0 Billion to USD 16.0 Billion during the forecast period, owing to its efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and widespread clinical application across X-ray and fluoroscopy techniques essential for urgent clinical decisions.Magnetic Resonance Imaging: The fastest-growing modality, gaining adoption for its non-invasive nature and superior ability to produce detailed cross-sectional images crucial for soft-tissue evaluation, particularly as demand for accurate diagnostics in neurology and oncology accelerates.Tomography and Ultrasonography: Continue to see steady adoption, supporting a diversified modality mix across hospitals, diagnostic centers, and outpatient facilities.By Product TypeEquipment: The largest product-type segment, projected to grow from USD 25.0 Billion to USD 40.0 Billion, comprising high-value machines such as MRI, CT, and ultrasound systems that continue to evolve with advancements in AI and machine learning to enhance imaging quality and efficiency.Consumables: The fastest-growing product-type segment, driven by heightened demand for single-use items such as contrast agents and imaging supplies that are essential to maintaining hygiene and efficiency standards in imaging procedures.Software: Plays a growing role in the Medical Imaging Market as facilities integrate AI-enabled diagnostic and workflow software alongside core imaging hardware.Read Detailed Insights: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/medical-imaging-market-1995 Regional OutlookNorth America — Dominant Market (USD 15.25 Billion, 2024)North America led the Medical Imaging Market with over 38.00% share in 2024, generating approximately USD 15.25 Billion in revenue, and is projected to reach USD 25.0 Billion by 2035. The region's leadership reflects its advanced healthcare systems, high adoption rate of cutting-edge medical imaging equipment, and strong reimbursement infrastructure supporting hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers across the United States and Canada.Europe — Second Largest (USD 12.9 Billion, 2024)Europe's Medical Imaging Market was valued at USD 12.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 20.0 Billion by 2035, reflecting strong demand for advanced imaging technologies across the region's mature healthcare systems and consistent investment in diagnostic infrastructure.Asia-Pacific — Fast-Growing Region (USD 8.3 Billion, 2024)The Asia-Pacific region was valued at USD 8.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to rise to USD 12.5 Billion by 2035, experiencing rapid expansion due to improving healthcare infrastructure, increased investment in medical technologies, and growing telemedicine adoption that is broadening access to imaging services across the region.South America and Middle East & Africa — Emerging OpportunitySouth America, valued at USD 2.4 Billion in 2024, is projected to grow to USD 4.0 Billion by 2035, while the Middle East and Africa region, valued at USD 1.28 Billion in 2024, is expected to expand to USD 4.5 Billion by 2035. Both regions represent emerging opportunities as healthcare systems modernize and investment in diagnostic imaging infrastructure increases.Competitive Landscape and Recent DevelopmentsThe Global Medical Imaging Market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector characterized by continuous innovation, strategic collaborations, and a growing focus on personalized medicine. Companies in this space are investing heavily in cutting-edge imaging solutions, with competitive positioning increasingly shaped by AI integration, cloud-based analytics, and mergers and acquisitions aimed at strengthening radiology and digital imaging portfolios.Key Companies and Recent MilestonesSiemens Healthineers (DE): A leading global participant continuing to expand its imaging portfolio across MRI, CT, and molecular imaging, with growing emphasis on AI-enhanced diagnostic platforms.GE Healthcare (US): Continues to innovate across advanced imaging modalities, contributing to the overall growth and competitiveness of the global market alongside Canon Medical Systems.Philips Healthcare (NL): Has been enhancing its imaging solutions with a particular focus on artificial intelligence and cloud-based analytics to improve diagnostic workflows.Canon Medical Systems (JP): Continues to innovate in ultrasound and broader imaging technologies, reinforcing its competitive position across hospital and diagnostic center channels.Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (JP, January 2023): Acquired a smaller imaging company to accelerate innovation in digital imaging solutions.Agfa-Gevaert Group (BE, March 2023): Announced the acquisition of a key imaging technology firm, aiming to strengthen its portfolio in radiology through advanced digital radiography capabilities.Hitachi Medical Corporation (JP), Hologic, Inc. (US), and Mindray Medical International Limited (CN): Round out the group of major participants shaping the competitive landscape of the global Medical Imaging Market.Esaote, a key player specializing in ultrasound and MRI systems, continues to distinguish itself through compact MRI systems and advanced ultrasound technologies widely adopted in hospitals and imaging centers, supported by an active strategy of partnerships and acquisitions.Future Outlook: 2026–2035The Medical Imaging Market size is projected to reach USD 66.02 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.63%, driven by technological advancements, increasing healthcare demands, and the rising burden of chronic diseases. New opportunities lie in the integration of AI-driven diagnostic tools within imaging systems, expansion of telemedicine services for remote imaging consultations, and the development of portable imaging devices for point-of-care diagnostics.By 2035, AI-integrated imaging platforms are expected to become standard infrastructure across hospitals and diagnostic centers, with real-time image reconstruction systems reducing scan time and enhancing diagnostic clarity. The continued convergence of telemedicine and diagnostic imaging is expected to broaden access to care, particularly across Asia-Pacific, where improving healthcare infrastructure and rising investment in medical technologies are setting the stage for sustained market expansion.Preventive healthcare priorities and government screening initiatives are expected to keep early diagnosis at the center of imaging demand, reinforcing the role of MRI, CT, ultrasound, and nuclear imaging in oncology and cardiology care pathways through the end of the forecast period.

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