Tampa Florida based Krewe of Europa releases 2027 parade lineup

America's Krewe, based in Tampa, Internationally Known a UNESCO-protected, pre-Christian folk tradition during the carnival season, men don sheepskin throws and heavy waist bells to march through villages, making deafening noise to banish winter and awaken spring.

Every year, our schedule continues to grow across North America and Europe, but now to Australia” — Karen Bachler Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees

TAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tampa, Florida-based The Krewe of Europa, known internationally as “America’s Krewe,” is excited to announce a partial release of its 2027 parade and carnival schedule featuring local, national, and international events across the United States, Europe, and Australia."Every year, our schedule continues to grow across North America and Europe, but now to Australia" according to Karen Bachler Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees.The Krewe of Europa participates in more than 11 parades annually and, to date in 2026, has already appeared in seven parades across four countries and seven different cities, continuing to expand its reputation as the world’s first and only international parade krewe.Founded in 2020, The Krewe of Europa is a Tampa, Florida-based philanthropic and parading organization dedicated to promoting cultural exchange, international friendship, and charitable causes supporting veterans. The organization is recognized as the first international parade krewe to hold voting membership within the Federation of European Carnival Cities.Dubbed “America’s Krewe,” the globally touring organization serves as an international festival ambassador, giving members the opportunity to travel throughout North America and Europe while celebrating diverse cultures and traditions. In addition to participating in international events, the Krewe also welcomes and hosts visiting dignitaries and international guests during Tampa’s historic Gasparilla celebrations.The Krewe of Europa’s currently announced 2027 parade and carnival schedule includes:• January 30, 2027 — Gasparilla Parade of Pirates, Tampa, Florida• February 5–9, 2027 — Rijeka Carnival, Rijeka, Croatia• February 13, 2027 — Knights of Sant’ Yago Illuminated Parade, Tampa, Florida• March 14, 2027 — St. Patrick’s Parade, Boston, Massachusetts• March 17, 2027 — St. Patrick’s Festival Tour, Galway and Craughwell, Ireland• June 8–13, 2027 — Samba Carnival, Helsinki, Finland• October 27 – November 3, 2027 — Ghost in the Rocks Halloween Festival , Sydney, AustraliaThe Krewe of Europa will also feature its 2027 parade season in its upcoming documentary series, “Curiosity Abroad with the Krewe of Europa.” The documentary brings the culture, history, and traditions of international parades and carnivals to television audiences across the globe while showcasing the Krewe’s journey as America’s first international parade krewe.In addition to these announced appearances, the Krewe of Europa plans to reveal five additional 2027 events in the coming months, including three additional parades in Europe and two within the United States.The Tampa-based Krewe of Europa also maintains several international and regional partnerships focused on promoting cultural exchange and tourism opportunities for the Tampa Bay region, including a recently announced partnership with Visit Tampa Bay As the organization continues its rapid international growth, The Krewe of Europa remains committed to its mission of “Bringing Our Small World Together” by connecting cultures, sharing traditions, and representing Tampa, Florida on the global stage.

Curiosity Abroad with the Krewe of Europa

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