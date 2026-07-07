Retaaza Launches Expanded DeKalb Farm Fresh Mobile Market to Increase Access to Fresh, Local Food Across DeKalb County

Access to fresh food shouldn't depend on your ZIP code...We're making it easier for families to bring home fresh, healthy food while investing in Georgia's farmers.” — Kashi Sehgal

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful pilot, Retaaza launched the expanded DeKalb Farm Fresh Mobile Market on Monday, June 29, for the 2026 season. Supported in partnership with DeKalb County CEO, Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Commissioners Ted Terry, Chakira Johnson, LaDena Bolton, Mereda Davis Johnson, Michelle Long Spears, Nicole Massiah, and Robert Patrick, the market meets a significant need for fresh, affordable, and accessible produce across DeKalb County.

One in five DeKalb County residents faces food insecurity, and recent disruptions to SNAP benefits have made it even more challenging for many families to afford groceries. Retaaza will operate DeKalb County’s Fresh on Dek vehicle to support the expanded market operation, adding a third service day with three additional stops, bringing the program to a total of nine weekly stops across the county.

Retaaza's commitment to connecting communities with Georgia Grown produce means the market delivers benefits beyond food access. By sourcing directly from local farmers, Retaaza creates economic opportunities for Georgia's number one industry while increasing access to fruits and vegetables in neighborhoods where fresh food options remain limited.

"Access to fresh food shouldn't depend on your ZIP code," said Kashi Sehgal, CEO & Founder of Retaaza. "The success of our pilot showed us that these markets are meeting a real need in DeKalb County. By expanding to more neighborhoods and partnering with local farmers, we're making it easier for families to bring home fresh, healthy food while investing in Georgia's farmers."

The DeKalb Farm Fresh Mobile Market operates three days a week with nine neighborhood stops, touching every district in DeKalb County. The market accepts cash, credit, debit, and SNAP/EBT. Shoppers utilizing SNAP/EBT receive a 50% discount on local produce. Weekly schedules, locations, and seasonal offerings are available at dekalbmobilemarket.com.

About Retaaza: Retaaza is a woman-owned B Corp and social enterprise that makes local food more accessible and affordable, directly supports community farmers, reconnects consumers to their food and the planet, and helps feed families and individuals experiencing food insecurity. Through its unique business model, Retaaza tackles the issue of food waste and its impacts on the environment, community hunger, and economic prosperity in rural and local communities.

For more information, visit retaaza.com.

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