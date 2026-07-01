Chase Plastics Awards $7,500 to Veteran Charities Through Second Annual Veteran Giveback Campaign

Three Organizations Receive $2,500 Donations to Support Veterans and Their Families

Brave men and women have sacrificed so much for our country. The 'Honoring Our Heroes' campaign is just one way to express our gratitude and support for their extraordinary service.” — Kevin Chase, Chase Plastics CEO

CLARKSTON, MI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chase Plastics is proud to announce the recipients of its Second Annual Veteran Giveback Campaign, a customer- and supplier-driven initiative honoring the service and sacrifice of America's veterans. Following four weeks of enthusiastic participation, the company has expanded its original commitment by awarding $2,500 each to three veteran-focused charities, for a total donation of $7,500.

Launched on Memorial Day and accepting nominations through June 19, the campaign invited customers and suppliers to recognize US nonprofit organizations making a meaningful difference in the lives of veterans, active-duty service members, and military families. The recipients are being announced just ahead of Independence Day, a fitting time to celebrate the organizations that continue to serve those who have served our nation.

The recipients of the 2026 Chase Plastics Veteran Giveback Campaign are:

Homes For Our Troops – Builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 veterans, helping them regain independence and rebuild their lives.

Project New Hope – Provides free retreats, wellness programs, educational opportunities, and compassionate support to veterans, service members, and military families, ensuring no military-connected individual faces life's challenges alone.

Warrior Rising – Empowers U.S. military veterans, active-duty service members, and their immediate families by providing the training, mentorship, and resources needed to become successful entrepreneurs. Through its "Vetrepreneur" program, Warrior Rising helps veterans transition from military service to business ownership, giving them a new mission and renewed purpose.

"Each nomination we received told a powerful story of service, sacrifice, and hope," said Kevin Chase, CEO of Chase Plastics. "We want to sincerely thank everyone who took the time to nominate a deserving veteran organization and share why its mission matters to them. The overwhelming response made it incredibly difficult to choose just one winner, so we decided to recognize three organizations instead. We are honored to support Homes For Our Troops, Project New Hope, and Warrior Rising as they continue serving those who have sacrificed so much for our country. This campaign is our way of saying 'thank you' and helping ensure veterans and their families receive the resources and support they deserve."

Introduced in 2025, the Chase Plastics Veteran Giveback Campaign complements the company's longstanding Chase Giving Card holiday campaign, which has provided support to dozens of charitable organizations over the past decade. Together, these initiatives reflect Chase Plastics' ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities where its customers, employees, and partners live and work.

To learn more about the Veteran Giveback Campaign, visit https://chaseplastics.com/veterans/

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