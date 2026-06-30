Xceedance Named to PropertyCasualty360’s Insurance Luminaries Class of 2026 with Three Wins

www.xceedance.com Travis MacMillian, President – Americas, Xceedance Marc Rothchild, Executive Vice President – Head of Claims at Xceedance

Recognized for AI-enabled claims innovation, large-scale insurance execution, and leadership shaping modern insurance operations.

Our focus is on disciplined execution under complex conditions, whether building a new insurance entity from the ground up or helping carriers modernize core claims processes, with AI enhancements.” — Travis MacMillian, President — Americas at Xceedance

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xceedance , a global provider of business solutions for the insurance industry, has been recognized with three awards at the 2026 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Awards , announced on Wednesday, June 24, at The Palmer House in Chicago.Xceedance was named a winner across the following categories:• Vendor: Excellence in Risk Management for its work with the Colorado FAIR Plan• Claims TPA: Product or Service Innovation for its AI-enabled Property Virtual Estimating Solution• Claims TPA: Claims Leader of the Year awarded to Mark Funk , Vice President, Head of Property & Claims SolutionsThe Insurance Luminaries Awards recognize organizations and individuals based on outcomes achieved, measurable impact, commitment to modernization and human-centered practices, and adherence to high ethical standards across the property and casualty insurance industry.“These awards reflect how we solve real operating challenges across the insurance value chain,” said Travis MacMillan, President – Americas at Xceedance. “Our focus is on disciplined execution under complex conditions, whether building a new insurance entity from the ground up or helping carriers modernize core claims processes, with AI enhancements. We combine deep insurance expertise, technology, and operational scale to deliver consistent, measurable outcomes for our clients.”Excellence in Risk Management: Colorado FAIR PlanXceedance was recognized for its role as a strategic and operational partner in launching the Colorado FAIR Plan, the first FAIR Plan established in the United States in 40 years. Following the Marshall Fire and rising catastrophe exposure, the state faced an urgent need to ensure continued access to insurance in high-risk areas.Within a fixed legislative timeline, Xceedance designed and implemented a fully operational insurance entity in just 16 weeks. This included underwriting, claims management, policy servicing, billing, customer service, inspection workflows, and financial coordination. The result was a scalable, regulator-aligned operating model that enabled on-schedule policy issuance and restored access to coverage for Colorado homeowners.Claims TPA: Product or Service InnovationXceedance’s AI-enabled Property Virtual Estimating Solution was recognized for advancing how property claims are estimated and governed. The solution combines AI with experienced human property adjuster oversight to improve speed, accuracy, and consistency while maintaining compliance and control.Estimates are completed in under 24 hours, with quality scores exceeding 90 percent and cost savings of $500 or more per claim. By improving first pass accuracy and reducing downstream corrections, the solution helps carriers accelerate the process, lower handling costs, and deliver a more consistent experience for policyholders. As the solution scales, performance continues to improve, creating a compounding operational advantage.“Claims organizations are under pressure to deliver faster outcomes without losing control,” said Marc Rothchild, Executive Vice President – Head of Claims at Xceedance. “Our approach is to combine technology with strong claims talent. We use AI to accelerate workflows, but experienced claims professionals remain accountable for quality and compliance. This ensures speed, consistency, and trust are maintained as we scale.”Claims Leader of the Year: Mark FunkMark Funk was recognized for his leadership in building and scaling modern claims operations. With more than two decades of experience, he has led the development of a claims organization that integrates productized services, structured governance, and technology-enabled delivery. Under his leadership, Xceedance has introduced a range of claims solutions, including virtual estimating, alternative dispute resolution, and desk support services, transforming traditional claims functions into scalable, outcome-driven offerings. His approach emphasizes balancing efficiency, quality, and workforce effectiveness, while embedding technology into everyday claims workflows to deliver sustained performance improvement.Together, the three awards underscore Xceedance’s ability to execute across the insurance value chain while advancing practical, outcome-driven innovation in the insurance industry.###About XceedanceXceedance provides business solutions to the global insurance industry, enabled by technology platforms, advanced data and analytics, and the transformation of operating models through AI and deep domain expertise. With 5,500+ team members across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, our technology-enabled delivery model blends insurance domain knowledge with next-generation technologies to deliver localized solutions and digital-first platforms. We empower 350+ diverse clients—including commercial, personal, and specialty lines re/insurers, mutuals, program administrators, brokers and agents, and Lloyd’s of London entities—to optimize non-distribution and non-capital functions, navigate market challenges, and accelerate profitable growth.For more information, visit www.xceedance.com Media Contact:

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