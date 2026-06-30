Influential Women Distinguishes Kimora A. McConnell, MSW, For Transforming Health Systems Via Human Innovation

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEO and Founder of Bravura Empowerment Strategies & Transformation Advances Human-Centered Systems Change Through Servant Leadership Rooted in Equity, Faith, and Community ImpactKimora A. McConnell, MSW, PMP, CSM, is a seasoned leader in health and human services consulting, enterprise transformation, and public sector modernization with more than a decade of experience bridging social work, technology, strategy, and large-scale systems change. She is the CEO and Founder of Bravura Empowerment Strategies & Transformation (B.E.S.T), a consulting firm that helps organizations solve complex challenges by centering the people, communities, and workforces most affected by those systems, transforming strategy into practical solutions that strengthen communities and create measurable impact.Her career reflects a rare integration of disciplines, combining social work principles, enterprise architecture, change management, human-centered technology design, and technical program management. McConnell began building her consulting foundation through work with KPMG as an IT consultant, where she provided technical support for projects by analyzing system interactions, aligning technology solutions to business capabilities, and contributing to the modernization of statewide child welfare systems. She has served as a subject matter expert on large-scale health and human services and health access projects, helping organizations design systems that meet operational requirements while remaining grounded in the lived realities, service needs, and dignity of the people and communities they serve.A graduate of Florida State University, where she earned both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Social Work, McConnell brings clinical and policy insight into every technical and organizational challenge she encounters. She holds certifications as a Project Management Professional (PMP) and Certified ScrumMaster (CSM) and is actively pursuing advanced credentials in change management, enterprise architecture, and cybersecurity. McConnell is also completing prerequisite coursework as a non-degree-seeking student in preparation for a future joint MD/MPH pathway, where she plans to focus on pediatrics, rural health, and improving outcomes for children and families in underserved communities.Kimora attributes her success to a personal practice of stillness, listening to God’s word, and faith. She describes learning to remain open and curious, seeking understanding rather than forcing outcomes, as foundational to her growth. This mindset has allowed opportunities to unfold in ways she could not have orchestrated independently. While she values goal-setting, she also emphasizes that rigidity can limit growth and that true progress requires courage, adaptability, and trust in the process even if it does not follow the plan exactly.Mentorship and sponsorship have also played a defining role in her career trajectory. McConnell credits Carol Hussey, Kathy Sturman, and Allen Sheldon with helping her recognize the transferability of her social work background into consulting, opening doors she had not previously considered. Patty Babcock, Heather Woodard, and Chad Poppell provided critical professional connections that expanded her opportunities, while David Clark reinforced the importance of grounding purpose in faith and leading with resilience and intention. She also draws inspiration from frameworks such as The Five Types of Wealth, which helped her define her non-negotiables and stay aligned with what matters most as she continues to evolve professionally.In her guidance to emerging professionals, McConnell encourages young women to be intentional about their priorities and boundaries. She emphasizes the importance of clearly identifying anti-goals, including what one refuses to sacrifice: health, peace, family, integrity, and purpose. She believes that excellence is built not on perfection, but on the willingness to fall, learn, and rise again with greater clarity. She also advises professionals to set firm boundaries, delegate with trust, and take bold but calculated risks even in the presence of fear.Rather than avoiding discomfort, McConnell encourages individuals to move through it, using it as a tool for sharpening focus and strengthening resolve. She underscores that ambition must be balanced with sustainability and that protecting one’s well-being and relationships is essential to long-term success. In her view, true achievement is defined not only by outcomes but by personal growth, integrity, and what is preserved along the journey.Within her field, McConnell identifies one of the greatest challenges as the modernization of large, complex health and human service systems, including child welfare and Medicaid programs. These transformations require not only technical innovation but also thoughtful change management that supports staff, stakeholders, and vulnerable communities through periods of uncertainty. She notes that maintaining service quality while balancing competing operational demands remains a persistent challenge.At the same time, she sees significant opportunity in the intersection of IT, social work, and healthcare consulting. For McConnell, this work is deeply personal. Having grown up in a small farm town in rural North Florida, she understands that access to care, technology, and opportunity can profoundly shape the future of families and communities. By leveraging empathy, stakeholder engagement, and a deep understanding of community needs, McConnell believes organizations can drive meaningful, people-centered transformation, particularly in underserved and rural communities where access and equity gaps remain most pronounced.Her leadership philosophy is rooted in servant leadership, integrity, and accountability. McConnell believes meaningful leadership requires both excellence and humanity, delivering results while honoring the people responsible for achieving them. She is known for modeling the standards she sets, leading with clarity and humility, and creating environments where people feel respected, supported, psychologically safe, and empowered to do meaningful work.Beyond her professional work, McConnell volunteers with Big Bend Hospice and serves as an advisor for the Women in Leadership Program within the Mike Cottrell College of Business at the University of North Georgia. Previously, Kimora served as a volunteer with the Junior League of Tallahassee and a Guardian ad Litem for the Second Judicial Circuit, both focused on improving the lives of children. Her ongoing commitment to mentorship and service reflects her broader mission: to integrate technology, healthcare, and social work into transformative systems that better serve children, families, and communities across Florida and beyond.Through her work, Kimora A. McConnell continues to advance a vision of modernized human services systems that are not only efficient and innovative but deeply humane, centered on dignity, equity, and lasting impact.Learn More about Kimora A. McConnell:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Kimora-McConnell or through her website, https://www.bravuraempowermentstrategiestransformation.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.