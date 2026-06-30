Plans, regulations and hard work: NotMISpecies webinars explore ways to stop invasive species’ spread

Finding and interrupting the pathways that move invasive species to new places is key to preventing their spread. Often, these pathways involve people on the move or importing and transporting goods from place to place. Invasive species can hitchhike on vehicles and belongings, in packaging or even be the goods themselves!

The upcoming NotMISpecies webinars share how invasive species managers work to understand pathways of spread and use the knowledge and tools available to disrupt these pathways to protect Michigan’s recreational and ecological treasures.

Supported by the Michigan Invasive Species program, the monthly, hourlong webinars are designed to keep people informed about available programs, current research and emerging issues in the state and the Great Lakes region. Q&A sessions and links to resources help attendees get the most out of each presentation.