Be Part of History – Join the Semiquincentennial & Sesquicentennial 250/150 Fourth of July Parade!

Would you like to participate in the Sesquisemiquincentennial 250/150 Fourth of July Parade? Now is the time to sign up! There is no cost to participate, and everyone is encouraged to join in celebrating 250 years of American independence and 150 years of Colorado statehood. Applications are currently open.

This year’s parade will feature the San Juan Squadron with more than 25 planes, making it the biggest air show presence in our Fourth of July parade history. Whether you’re representing a business, nonprofit, community organization, family, or neighborhood group, we’d love to have you be part of this special celebration. Sign up today!

Details day of the 4th:

Check in- 7:30am- 9:30 am at the High school parking lot

Staging: Reservoir Hill

Parade starts at 10am and ends at Yamaguchi Park.

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