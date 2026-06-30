Influential Women Profiles Karina Bensko, SPHR: Founder Of CultureKrew Transforming Startups Via HR Systems

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned HR Leader and Organizational Design Expert Partners With Founders to Build High-Performing Teams, Strengthen Culture, and Align People Strategy With Business GrowthKarina Bensko, SPHR, is a seasoned human resources leader and the Founder of CultureKrew, a consultancy dedicated to helping early-stage founders solve complex people challenges and scale high-performing teams. With a career spanning more than a decade in progressive HR leadership roles, Karina has become recognized for her ability to translate people strategy into measurable business outcomes, ensuring that organizations grow efficiently without losing cultural integrity.Her journey into human resources began at just 19 years old while studying psychology in college. Initially planning to pursue a career in therapy, Karina discovered HR through an introductory business course and was immediately drawn to its unique intersection of psychology, business strategy, and organizational impact. That early exposure sparked a deeper exploration into the field, leading her to pursue additional coursework, internships, and professional connections that ultimately launched a 12-year career in human resources leadership.Over the course of her corporate career, Karina witnessed firsthand the evolution of HR from an operational support function into a strategic business driver. She came to view HR not as a back-office necessity, but as a core component of organizational success—one that directly influences leadership effectiveness, employee engagement, and long-term scalability.Before founding CultureKrew in September 2025, Karina held senior HR leadership roles at Boston Medical Center, Brightcove, and Vistaprint. In these positions, she led global HR teams, directed organizational transformations, and implemented performance management and onboarding systems for hundreds of employees across multiple regions. Her work consistently balanced operational rigor with cultural care, ensuring that companies could scale while maintaining strong employee engagement and morale.At CultureKrew, Karina brings together her strategic insight and hands-on operational expertise to design tailored HR solutions for fast-growing companies. Her work spans fractional HR leadership, executive coaching, HR audits, onboarding system design, and organizational structure development. She partners closely with founders and executive teams to help them make informed talent decisions that support both immediate execution and long-term growth.Her approach is grounded in organizational design, leadership development, change management, and people strategy—disciplines she uses to help leaders build scalable systems that turn headcount decisions into measurable performance outcomes. In just seven months since launching her business, Karina describes her entrepreneurial journey as a “rocket ship,” driven by the increasing demand for strategic HR support among startups and scaling companies.Karina holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Organizational Psychology and a Professional Certificate in Human Resources Management from Champlain College. She is also certified through multiple HRCI credentials, further reinforcing her expertise in the HR field. Today, she continues to advocate for HR as a central driver of business success, particularly in high-growth environments where structure and culture must evolve simultaneously.Karina attributes her success to the courage required to build a business independently. She acknowledges that entrepreneurship demands resilience, initiative, and a willingness to take risks, especially when creating something from the ground up. At the same time, she emphasizes that her journey has not been a solitary one. She credits a strong community of mentors, colleagues, and peers who have supported her growth, guided her decisions, and encouraged her along the way. For Karina, success is the product of both personal determination and collective support.One of the most influential pieces of career advice Karina has received is the reminder that individuals are only in true competition with themselves. This mindset, she explains, helps eliminate distractions caused by comparison and external benchmarks. Instead, it encourages professionals to focus on their own growth, mastery, and long-term development.She believes that meaningful career advancement often requires staying in a role long enough to fully develop skills before moving to the next level. By focusing on internal progress rather than external comparison, Karina encourages professionals to remain grounded, consistent, and committed to excellence in their own work.Karina is also passionate about empowering young women entering HR and leadership roles. Her advice is simple yet powerful: “Own the room.” She encourages women to speak up, share ideas, and ask questions without hesitation. According to Karina, confidence is not defined by having all the answers but by the willingness to engage, contribute, and learn in real time.She also reminds young professionals that they have earned their place in any room they enter. Their perspectives, experiences, and insights are valuable and should not be diminished by intimidation or comparison. Instead, she encourages them to remain visible, vocal, and engaged—trusting that their contributions matter.Within the HR industry, Karina identifies artificial intelligence (AI) as one of the most significant and disruptive forces shaping the future of work. While she acknowledges AI’s potential to improve efficiency, she also highlights growing concerns about its misuse as a replacement for human talent rather than a tool to enhance it.Karina believes the most important opportunity lies in using AI to amplify human capability—not eliminate it. She emphasizes that organizations must approach technology as an enabler that strengthens teams, improves productivity, and supports better decision-making, rather than replacing the people who drive culture and innovation.For HR leaders and executives, Karina notes that one of the greatest challenges ahead is clearly articulating the value of human contribution in an increasingly technology-driven workplace. The goal, she explains, is to integrate innovation responsibly while preserving the essential role of people in shaping organizational success.Across her philosophy and leadership approach, Karina remains centered on growth, focus, and authenticity. She believes that success comes from committing to continuous personal development, trusting one’s individual path, and using emerging tools like AI thoughtfully and responsibly.Through CultureKrew, Karina Bensko continues to redefine what modern HR looks like for early-stage companies—bringing structure to chaos, clarity to growth, and a people-first mindset to the future of work.Learn More about Karina Bensko:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Karina-Bensko , or through her profile on CultureKrew, https://www.culturekrew.com/about Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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