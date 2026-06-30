Korea's Femtech Industry Goes Global as Vespexx Hosts Korea Femtech Summit 2026

Korean startups scaling global panel session at Korea Femtech Summit 2026

From AI embryo analysis in India to couples fertility care in the US, Korea's women's health startups are going global, and US investors are taking notice.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vespexx, the femtech company behind couples preconception health platform Soonr, hosted Korea Femtech Summit 2026 on June 30 in Seoul, convening founders, clinicians, and investors from Korea, Singapore, Canada, and Japan to map the global expansion of women's health technology.

A panel moderated by Kakao Ventures' Jade Chung, an OB/GYN-turned-investor, captured the summit's central theme: Korean startups taking on the world. On stage were three companies already building well beyond Korea. Vespexx, led by Co-CEO Scarlett Joowon Jung, is entering the US with Soonr; Kai Health, founded by CEO Hyejun Lee, has deployed its AI embryo-analysis software across more than 120 fertility clinics in India; and Endo Health, represented by the Head of Design Karlie Hyeonjeong Koo, has built Glow, an AI coaching app whose user base is 98% women and which is backed by US investors including a16z. Together they discussed what it takes for Korean startups to compete globally, where AI creates a real edge, and whether "K-femtech" can follow the path of K-beauty onto the world stage.

The program spanned the full arc of women's health technology. Lindsay Davis, founder of FemTech Association Asia, opened with a look at where Asia's femtech stands today. Dr. Juhye Lee of Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital offered a clinician's view of how patient needs are shifting, arguing that women's health is expanding beyond pregnancy and treatment toward care across the entire life course. Boram Bae, Head of Digital Health PM Part at Samsung Electronics spoke to how a consumer platform at global scale can connect women's everyday health data with life-stage care. And Rimi Lee, head of the Femtech Center at KOSDAQ-listed diagnostics company Sugentech, traced the evolution of hormone testing from results read by eye to AI-assisted analysis, and pointed toward wearable continuous hormone monitoring as the next frontier.

Vespexx Co-CEO Scarlett Joowon Jung presented the company's "dyadic health" approach on their ‘Soonr’ app, which brings both partners into fertility and preconception care rather than tracking a woman's data alone, an approach validated by their legacy product, Signaling’s 800,000 users across Asia, as the company prepares for US launch.

The summit also featured Rachel Bartholomew, the Canadian founder of Hyivy Health and Femtech Across Borders, who built her pelvic-health company, and Megumi Kimura of the Japan Women's Health Innovation Association, who outlined the investment and business models driving Japan's fast-growing femtech market.

At the summit, Vespexx also announced the launch of Femtech Korea, an industry network intended to connect Korean femtech companies with global markets and partners, and to serve as a bridge for cross-border collaboration.

"Korea has world-class healthcare technology, but femtech has been one of its best-kept secrets," said Scarlett Joowon Jung, Co-CEO of Vespexx. "The companies on this stage are proof that's changing. We're not just building for Korea anymore, we're building for the world, and we want US partners and investors to be part of that."

Korea Femtech Summit 2026 was hosted by Vespexx and co-hosted by FemTech Association Asia. The summit was sponsored by Sugentech, with additional support from Innerness and Octolabs.

About Vespexx

Vespexx is a Korean femtech startup and subsidiary of KOSDAQ-listed biotech Sugentech. The company operates Soonr Health, a couples-focused preconception health platform, and its earlier product Signaling has accumulated over 800,000 users. Vespexx is currently expanding into the North American market.



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