National Weather Service Issues Extreme Heat Watch and Warning Through Friday
Southern Rhode Island is under an Extreme Heat Watch from Wednesday morning (July 1) through Friday evening (July 3), while all other areas of Rhode Island are under an Extreme Heat Warning. Residents are encouraged to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and check on vulnerable family members and neighbors.
See the link to all Cooling Centers in Rhode Island: https://riema.ri.gov/resources/cooling-centers
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