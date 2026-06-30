Clean Waters Start at Home: Low-Cost Rain Barrels for Sale through Dane County

June 30, 2026

Christal Campbell, (608) 228-4493

Land & Water Resources

Dane County and the Madison Area Municipal Stormwater Partnership (MAMSWaP) are offering 50-gallon rain barrels at a discounted rate of $82 (typically retails for ~$130), with a limit of four per household. This program is open to all Dane County residents, if you live in a MAMSWaP community, you are eligible to apply for an additional $30 reimbursement. Once purchased, rain barrels are available for pickup at the Middleton Recycling Center, Deforest Yard Waste Site, and Stoughton Public Works Facility.

When rainwater washes off rooftops and onto the ground, it can carry pollutants like fertilizers, oil, sediment, and debris into storm drains that eventually empty to nearby waterways. Rain barrels help capture some of that rainwater, reducing the amount of runoff to our waters. Collected rainwater can be used to water plants during dry spells, helping to conserve water and reduce your utility bill.

“Installing a rain barrel is a simple, yet powerful way local residents can help protect our waters,” said County Executive Melissa Agard. “You can do your part to help protect Dane County waters this year by installing a rain barrel.”

For more information on how to order a rain barrel, and how to apply for available reimbursement programs, visit: www.ripple-effects.com/rainbarrels. Your actions have a Ripple Effect on our waters!