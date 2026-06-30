LEE’S FAMOUS RECIPE CHICKEN OFFERS 4X REWARDS POINTS FOR THE FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND AND NATIONAL FRIED CHICKEN DAY

SHALIMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Few pairings go together better than the Fourth of July weekend and National Fried Chicken Day. To celebrate both occasions, Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken is giving Lee's Rewards members 4X points on every purchase from Friday, July 3 to Monday, July 6, extending the holiday celebration through National Fried Chicken Day on July 6.The limited-time offer is part of Lee's ongoing 60th anniversary celebration and rewards the loyal guests who have made the brand part of their family traditions for generations.“The Fourth of July weekend and National Fried Chicken Day are the perfect combination for Lee's,” said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. “As we celebrate 60 years of serving families across America, rewarding our loyal guests with 4X points is our way of saying thank you for making Lee's part of your holiday celebrations year after year.”The promotion runs alongside Lee's limited-time $19.66 Anniversary Box, celebrating the brand's founding year. The box includes 10 pieces of Lee's Famous RecipeChicken made with the same recipe that has kept guests coming back for six decades.Lee Cummings and Harold Omer opened the first Lee’s in Lima, Ohio, in 1966 with a commitment to fresh, never-frozen chicken and a recipe that has never changed. Today, more than 130 Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken locations across 12 states serve the same quality and flavor that built the brand 60 years ago.For more information, visit www.leesfamousrecipe.com or follow Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken on Facebook and Instagram.About Lee’s Famous Recipe ChickenFor 60 years, Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never-frozen chicken. Lee’s has been recognized for three years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award. Today, there are more than 130 Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com

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